White Sox Anthem Singer Collapses During Pregame Show, Prayers Pour In

The pregame festivities at the White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field took a terrifying turn Wednesday when longtime national anthem singer Gerald Chaney collapsed mid-performance and was immediately taken to the hospital. Prayers are pouring in, wishing to see Chaney back on the mic soon.

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“The White Sox’s longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery,” The Chicago White Sox shared via X.

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Before the game between the White Sox and Rays on Wednesday, Chaney was scheduled to perform on “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” famously called the Black National Anthem.

The day was even more special because the White Sox were celebrating Jackie Robinson Day. April 15 – the day Robinson made his MLB debut, breaking color barriers.

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In the middle of his performance, Chaney reportedly paused twice and eventually fell to the ground just behind home plate.

He was immediately attended by the on-field medical personnel and eventually taken off the field on a stretcher. The only positive update was that he was alert during his shift to the hospital.

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“Scary stuff, and really just hopeful that he was all right,” White Sox manager Will Venable stated.

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Supports and prayers came in even from the rival dugout.

The Rays manager, Kevin Cash, said, “I’m glad that he’s OK. Appreciate the White Sox and really everybody that played a role. They came over, and kind of told us that they thought he was going to be okay.”

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Now, as we await the latest update on Chaney’s health, fans are flooding social media, praying for his faster recovery.

The Chaney incident only reminded us of a pretty similar collapse just last month.

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Philadelphia Phillies’ right-hander Daniel Robert collapsed on the mound next to the half-field following his first bullpen session since October.

Notably, Gerald Chaney is a veteran in his own way.

His background as an anthem singer goes back to the early 1990s, when he performed for the NBA’s Pacers and then for the Bulls. Apart from the While Sox, he also performed for the Bears, Cubs, Mets, and Knicks.

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“That’s all I am doing. I am not there to get the crowd all crazy. I’m reminding people of the perseverance and the triumph over tragedy,” Chaney said back in 2011.

This time, the fans are waiting to see the same triumph when it matters the most for Chaney.

Prayers pour in for the White Sox’s anthem performer

“Prayers to Mr. Chaney – hope he recovers soon,” one fan wrote. Considering Chaney’s association with the NBA and MLB since 1990, he is a regular face. And the national anthem during a pre-game show is expected to get aligned with his voice.

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“Prayers to Mr. Chaney,” another fan echoed.

“I hope the organization is reviewing protocol and readiness for future events like this,” one remarked.

Surely, emergency medical and evacuation services are the need of the hour. But the White Sox front office had done a commendable job with Chaney.

“Everyone did a great job in responding and did the best to make sure he was all right,” Venable commented about the first responders. Medical personnel in the field attended to Chaney immediately. And, within a minimum safe time, he was rushed to the hospital. No delay in treatment has been reported till now. In fact, Sox starter Sean Burke said, “They said he’s doing well at the hospital now.”

“Well wishes from the Rays fanbase as well,” one Rays fan shared. Chaney’s name goes beyond just White Sox, and by how he collapsed in front of a packed house, the Rays dugout was also looking tense. Those emotions rightfully remind us of the late Tigers announcer, Ernie Harwell: “Baseball is a ballet without music.”

The fans are now looking to get back the music. The music that sets the tone of why baseball is more than just a sport. The music that brings the touch of nostalgia that baseball stands for. Fans across different franchises are standing beside his family at this difficult time.

“Sending strength and love to Gerald and his family. Hope he’s back on his feet soon,” one fan added. The White Sox’s singer is battling it out in the hospital, and his family needs all the strength and support. The entire baseball community is standing with Gerald Chaney and his family.