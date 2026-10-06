White Sox Create History as Inch Closer to Ending Their 20-Year Wait After Stunning Run

From 100-loss seasons to 1 win away from the ALCS, the Chicago White Sox have come a long way. They already had a historic season after becoming the first team to reach the playoffs after 100+ losses in back-to-back years. They have now beaten the Guardians 4-3, taken a 2-0 lead in the ALDS, created history, and are on course to break their 20-year wait for the ALCS.

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“The White Sox have yet to lose a game this postseason and are ONE win away from heading back to the ALCS for the first time since winning it all in 2005,” reported Yahoo Sports.

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The White Sox have not reached the ALCS since their championship season in 2005. That year, Chicago defeated the Angels 4-1 before sweeping Houston 4-0 in the World Series. And although they did make it to the ALDS in 2021, the Astros beat them 3-1.

But the White Sox now stand just one win from the ALCS.

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With today’s win, the White Sox have created more history.

They have now won more games in this postseason (4) than in the last 20 years (3). For a team that lost 121 games just two seasons ago, the moment feels almost impossible.

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Adding players like Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery gave the offense more production, while prospects from the Garrett Crochet trade (Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, and Chase Meidroth) became important contributors.

Hitters on both the 2024 and 2026 teams have accounted for just 19.8% of their plate appearances this season. On the mound, holdovers from the ‘24 team have faced 33% of 2026 batters, reported MLB.com.

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But the success has come mostly from new faces.

The Garrett Crochet trade almost set the team’s foundation, as Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery are the 2 most significant names among the 4 prospects.

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Altogether, the Chicago White Sox engineered an incredible worst-to-first turnaround. This transformation was driven by a complete overhaul of the leadership, a franchise-altering blockbuster trade, strategic international signings, and crucial targeted acquisitions.

The White Sox entered Game 2 knowing Cleveland would be difficult to beat.

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In Game 2, the Guardians quickly took a 2-0 lead after the White Sox made mistakes during the opening inning.

Cleveland held that advantage until the White Sox finally found an opening in the fourth. Kyle Teel singled, Miguel Vargas walked, and White Sox sensation Munetaka Murakami brought Teel home. That cut Cleveland’s lead to 2-1 and gave Chicago a chance to change the game.

They got a chance to change the game in the sixth when the White Sox turned that inning into their biggest rally.

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Vargas singled before Murakami advanced him to scoring position. Randal Grichuk walked, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Braden Montgomery then lined a two-run double down the right-field line, putting Chicago up 3-2.

Chase Meidroth followed with an RBI single, giving the White Sox a 4-2 advantage.

The offense had done its part, but Chicago still needed its pitching to protect that lead.

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Sean Burke delivered 5.1 innings, allowing only 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 6. Cleveland threatened when Chase DeLauter singled with 2 outs in the eighth inning.

Grant Taylor entered after that hit and allowed a triple to Jo Adell to reduce Chicago’s lead to 4-3. But Taylor escaped that inning before returning for the ninth and closing the game.

That pitching effort was another example of how the White Sox have survived this season.

Gavin Williams struck out 11 for the Guardians, but the White Sox found enough chances to score against him.

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Vargas reached base 3 times, while Montgomery and Meidroth delivered when it mattered.

That has been the story of the White Sox’s season, with different parts of the team stepping up when asked questions.

After losing 121 games in 2024 and 102 in 2025, the White Sox finished 84-78 in 2026. Their young hitters produced throughout the season, while their pitching repeatedly kept close games within reach for their batters.

Game 1 of the ALDS showed that clearly when the White Sox offense scored only 3 runs, but their pitching shut Cleveland out to win the game 3-0. Five White Sox pitchers combined for 3 hits allowed during that shutout win.

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Game 2 followed the same pattern, except this time the offense carried more responsibility.

That combination has now pushed Chicago to 4-0 this postseason and a 2-0 ALDS lead. Chicago needs only 1 more win to return to the ALCS for the first time since 2005.

In 2025, they changed their manager and acquired Will Venable. Walker McKinven was hired as bench coach, Joel McKeithan as assistant hitting coach, and Justin Jirschele as the infield/third base coach. Zach Bove became the new pitching coach, with Derek Shomon as the hitting coach, Matt Wise as the bullpen coach, and José Leger as the outfield/first base coach.

It was a complete overhaul, and that’s finally paying off.

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The current White Sox have already shown they can respond when one part of the team struggles. One more win would bring the South Side back to the ALCS and move them closer to another championship. After everything this team has overcome, that opportunity is finally sitting one victory away.