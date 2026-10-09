White Sox Crowd Turns Hostile on Guardians Players as They Respond in the Most Classic Way

All it took was a couple of hits and a couple of walks in the 3rd inning for the Guardians to pull Parker Messick out of the game. While the Guardians were worried, the White Sox fans rubbed salt into their wounds by waving the rookie goodbye

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“The entire crowd was waving goodbye to Parker Messick as the White Sox chased him from the game,” reported Foul Territory. We could hear the people sing, “Na na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, good bye.”

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Cleveland’s season was on the line, and Messick’s early exit handed White Sox fans a reason to celebrate. The White Sox entered Game 4 up 2-1 in the series, needing one win to advance to the ALCS to face the Rays. And it didn’t look easy with Messick on the mound. The rookie started the game with 2 walks in 2 innings and gave up no hits.

But everything changed in the 3rd inning after a difficult chopper, and Chase Meidroth’s double put runners on and put the rookie under pressure. After Miguel Vargas walked, Messick issued another walk to Munetaka Murakami, forcing home Chicago’s first run. Manager Stephen Vogt then turned to Shawn Armstrong, ending Messick’s outing during the third inning.

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White Sox fans cheered as Cleveland brought in Armstrong, sensing their team had gained an early advantage. Messick’s early exit also forced Cleveland to burn bullpen arms in an elimination game. Their reaction reflected how the inning had unfolded, with Messick struggling to stop Chicago’s growing threat.

And they were happy to see him go because of his performance in Game 1. Messick had allowed 2 runs across 4.1 innings while striking out 6 against the White Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS. That earlier outing was steadier, even though the White Sox got a 3-0 win. And even during the regular season, Messick had a 3-1 record against the White Sox with a 2.56 ERA and 33 strikeouts.

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This time, Cleveland could not afford to wait for Messick to find his rhythm. The Guardians needed to win to keep their season alive, making every decision important. Chicago’s early lead grew to 2-0 after Sam Antonacci’s sacrifice fly against Armstrong.

However, Cleveland’s offense responded in the fifth, when Patrick Bailey homered against Erick Fedde. José Ramírez followed with a two-run homer, briefly putting the Guardians ahead, 3-2.

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The White Sox answered to take a 4-3 lead, but Cleveland’s bullpen kept the game close. The turning point came in the sixth, when Cleveland scored 6 runs to take control. Bailey delivered the go-ahead single, while Jo Adell added a two-run hit against Grant Taylor. The White Sox relievers struggled to stop the Guardians, allowing Cleveland to build a 9-4 advantage.

Miguel Vargas homered in the ninth, but Cleveland held on for a 9-5 win, forcing Game 5.

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The White Sox fell apart in Game 4 of the ALDS

After the Cleveland Guardians’ 9-5 win, everything changed. It is now do-or-die for both teams. Cleveland entered the game facing elimination, with the White Sox needing just 1 more win to advance to the ALCS. But after falling behind early, the Guardians found their rhythm and pushed the series to Game 5. José Ramírez and Patrick Bailey delivered home runs, while Cleveland’s bullpen kept Chicago from building another lead.

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The White Sox had several chances to close the series, but missed opportunities proved costly.

The trouble began in the third inning when Parker Messick struggled to contain Chicago’s hitters. After allowing baserunners, Messick walked Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami, forcing home Chicago’s opening run. Stephen Vogt pulled him with the bases loaded, bringing in Shawn Armstrong to limit further damage. Sam Antonacci’s sacrifice fly then extended Chicago’s lead to 2-0, giving the home crowd reason to celebrate.

It looked like the White Sox had found the opening they needed, but Cleveland still had time to respond.

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That response finally arrived in the fifth inning when Patrick Bailey launched a solo home run. Erick Fedde gave up the blast, cutting Chicago’s lead to 2-1 and putting Cleveland back into the game. Manager Will Venable turned to Jordan Hicks, hoping the reliever could stop the growing pressure.

Instead, José Ramírez hit a two-run homer, putting Cleveland ahead 3-2 and changing the mood. The White Sox had watched their advantage disappear, but their offense quickly gave them another chance.

Chicago answered in the bottom half, taking advantage of Cleveland’s pitching to regain the lead. Antonacci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and the run came in and tied the score at 3-3. Brenton Doyle followed with a sacrifice fly, pushing Chicago ahead 4-3 and bringing the crowd back into the game. The White Sox had responded well, but they could not turn that narrow lead into control. Their bullpen now faced a Cleveland lineup that was beginning to find gaps and punish mistakes.

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The turning point came in the sixth inning, when Cleveland scored 6 runs to take control. Travis Bazzana’s RBI double tied the game before Bailey’s single gave Cleveland the lead. Grant Taylor entered hoping to stop the rally, but struggled to record an out against 6 batters. He allowed 4 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks, leaving Chicago suddenly trailing 9-4. Jo Adell’s two-run single capped the rally, turning a close contest into a difficult comeback.

The White Sox could not recover from that sixth-inning collapse, while Cleveland’s bullpen kept the pressure on. Chicago’s hitters struggled to turn their remaining chances into runs, leaving runners stranded throughout the game. Cleveland’s relievers recorded key outs and prevented Chicago from building momentum after the big inning. Miguel Vargas finally homered in the ninth, but the late run could not change the result.

The Guardians had survived their opponents’ early push and protected their lead when it mattered most.

Cleveland finished with a 9-5 victory, forcing the ALDS into a decisive Game 5. Ramírez’s two-run homer and Bailey’s contributions helped spark the comeback, while Adell delivered another important hit. Chicago’s early lead and fifth-inning response were not enough to overcome its pitching struggles in the sixth. The White Sox had entered Game 4 with a chance to advance, but now must regroup for another elimination game. The series returns to Cleveland, where both teams will fight for the final place in the ALCS.