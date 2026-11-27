Chicago has a valuable piece of its future, yet the White Sox have not moved to secure him. A 33-home-run season, an All-Star selection, and a sixth-place MVP finish made his importance undeniable. But with the December 1 CBA deadline approaching, the player at the center of this uncertainty is Miguel Vargas.

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“So far, a long-term commitment doesn’t appear to be on the team’s radar, as Vargas intimated to James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times… as Fegan notes, the White Sox have seemingly been more concerned with external additions before the lockout, rather than extending in-house talent,” reported MLB Trade Rumors.com.

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Miguel Vargas has become a key player in Chicago, but extension talks remain untouched. While his roster status is secure through 2029, the timing of a long-term extension remains unclear. Vargas refuses to let uncertainty about his future interrupt the work he values today.

Vargas said he did not want contract questions distracting him from his work today. He has expressed confidence in his future with Chicago, saying he hopes to remain on the South Side for years. That relaxed approach gives the White Sox room, but the calendar offers little comfort. The collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, and a lockout is increasingly expected now.

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A lockout could freeze baseball business, leaving unresolved roster plans waiting until negotiations finish. No replacement target for Vargas is confirmed publicly. That leaves an important question: will the White Sox prioritize their own emerging star?

Waiting may appear sensible with three control years remaining, but Chicago’s hesitation could create opportunity elsewhere.

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The Yankees have a clear reason to examine third base before the 2027 season. MLB.com reported New York will look to upgrade the position during this coming offseason. Ryan McMahon remains under contract, but his recent offense has not met expectations lately. Since joining New York, McMahon has hit .211 with a 30.8% strikeout rate there. He also finished 2026 with average defense, recording zero outs above average at third.

Vargas offers a very different offensive profile after his strongest major league season yet. He hit .250, launching 33 home runs and driving in 93 runs for Chicago. He stole 22 bases, earned an All-Star selection, and finished sixth in MVP voting. His 5.3 fWAR ranked among baseball’s top 12 players, underlining his broad contribution overall. New York has not been linked to Vargas, but its need makes him relevant.

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For Chicago, losing Vargas would mean removing a central bat from its improving lineup. He appeared in 159 games, providing the White Sox production throughout their division-winning season. His 134 wRC+ showed he performed well above league average across 704 plate appearances. Chicago won 84 games, finished second in the AL Central, and advanced to the Division Series. Vargas wants to improve defensively, giving the club another reason to keep developing him.

An extension could cover his remaining arbitration seasons and buy out two free-agent years. A five-year deal worth $75 million to $90 million is one framework for Vargas. That range is an estimate, not a reported offer or Vargas’ confirmed asking price. Another strong season could raise his value, making an early agreement more cost-effective by comparison. Chicago also has payroll flexibility, with few commitments extending beyond the 2028 season today.

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The White Sox have reasons for caution after earlier extensions failed to deliver returns. Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez battled injuries, while Luis Robert struggled to stay available. Those contracts explain the club’s hesitation, but Vargas has supplied fresh evidence of durability. Chicago let Carlos Rodón leave after his strong 2021 All-Star campaign without an extension. Rodón then posted a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts for San Francisco in 2022.