White Sox Pull Off Surprise Move as Phillies Send Veteran Outfielder Tommy Pham to Chicago

“I’m not playing to the best of my capabilities, but I’m close. I’m close to turning it around. I need to play better to make an impact on this team and help out this organization.” That was Tommy Pham back in 2024, shortly before the July 30 trade deadline, as he expected to be traded by the Chicago White Sox. What he anticipated eventually became a reality. Now, just two years later, he has another opportunity to “make an impact on this team.”

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Pham bounced between organizations and spent much of his time in the minors, leading many to believe the 38-year-old might be considering retirement. However, on Monday, the White Sox brought Pham back, giving him an unexpected opportunity to return to the major leagues.

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“Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1,” Jeff Passan posted on X.

Chicago brought him back Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The team also acquired outfielder Jake Cave from the Tampa Bay Rays that same day.

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Pham was already with the White Sox in 2024 and had a commendable stint in Chicago, slashing .266/.330/.380 in 70 appearances with 19 RBIs and five home runs. Despite that production, the White Sox traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 29 of that year, but he didn’t stay there for long. The Cardinals designated him for assignment on August 30, and the Kansas City Royals claimed him off waivers the very next day. He even reached the postseason with the Royals before leaving as a free agent.

Pham signed a 1-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2025, and he managed 52 RBIs and a .245 batting average in that year. He was a free agent again after the season, and the New York Mets signed him to a minor-league deal for 2026.

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They added him to the major league roster at the start of the season, but he was struggling at the plate, going 0-for-13 with 7 strikeouts over 9 appearances. So, they designated him on April 27, and Pham opted for free agency. He joined the Baltimore Orioles on another minor league deal, but his hitting slump continued. He went 12-for-61 over 16 games and was released by the organization on June 12.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he saw significant improvement as he was hitting 250/.381/.391 with 25 RBIs in 44 games. That’s when the White Sox thought of getting him back to strengthen their roster for a deep October run.

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The MLB trade deadline was August 3, but Pham was in the minors with the Phillies. That’s why trading him didn’t break any rule, and according to ESPN, Chicago will add him to the 40-man roster on Tuesday when they face the Houston Astros.

“I enjoyed playing with him. I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Chicago DH Andrew Benintendi said after learning the news.

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He will unite with his former teammate once they add Pham to the active roster, but this isn’t the same team that traded him away in 2024.

The White Sox Pham left are nothing like the team he is returning to

The outfielder made his MLB debut in 2014 and has hopped through 10 major league teams in his 13-season career, and one stop was with the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, his outings were not enough to pull the team up from the pit.

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The franchise had one of the worst single-season records in MLB as it suffered 121 losses. Their performance was comparatively better last season, but a 60-102 record saw them unable to move from the bottom of the AL Central.

2026, on the other hand, has been completely different. It seems like the White Sox have turned over a new leaf and are leading the division. In fact, they are the second-seeded team in the American League with a 72-65 record, and most importantly, they didn’t just acquire Tommy Pham to improve organizational depth.

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“It means a lot. I’m really excited about Tommy Pham coming,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “As you look at it broadly, our need for a right-handed bat against left-handed pitching is something that we’re really excited about.”

He also praised Pham as a person and a player, and the edge that he brings is what Venable is looking for. But the fact that the White Sox hand-picked Pham according to their specific needs makes all the difference in the 38-year-old’s latest opportunity, and the manager intends to offer him as much as he can.

“There’s going to be at-bats for him, there’s going to be opportunities for him,” Venable said. “We probably have him in there against left-handed pitching.”

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Pham’s last season with the Pirates wasn’t exceptional, but it remains to be seen how effective he can become during his second stint with Chicago.