White Sox Spark Fans’ Fury as Major Munetaka Murakami Blunder Exposed on Day One

Munetaka Murakami was called the “Japanese Aaron Judge” when his name first popped up. But things changed very much when the posting happened. It was at the last moment that the Chicago White Sox picked him up for a $34 million deal. And the excitement in Chicago grew as soon as the signing came. But now, the team has let the fans down again, but Murakami is not serious about it.

In a recent Instagram story by Munetaka Murakami, he posted a pic of a locker in the clubhouse with his name spelled as “Munetaki Murakami” instead of Munetaka Murakami. He just put 2 emojis and made fun, but the fans are not happy.

A baseball reddit posted a pic of this with the caption, “Munetaka Murakami’s name is spelled wrong at his locker on Day 1 in Camelback Ranch.”

But after the performance of the team over the past 3 seasons, even small mistakes like this show the fans how the club might not be very serious.

The White Sox have been one of baseball’s worst teams over recent seasons, losing 101 games in 2023, 121 in 2024, and 102 in 2025.

Fans watched Chicago fall from 93 wins and an AL Central title in 2021 into a sustained collapse. The 60-102 record in 2025 represented a 19-win improvement, yet still ranked near baseball’s bottom.

Offensive struggles defined this stretch, with the team consistently finishing near the league’s lowest run totals. That sharp decline reshaped how fans viewed the franchise’s direction and seriousness.

Losing more than 100 games in three consecutive seasons deeply strained the relationship between the White Sox and their fanbase. The 41-121 finish in 2024 became one of the worst 162-game seasons in modern baseball history.

Imago Baseball: World Baseball Classic – Semifinal Japan vs Mexico Mar 20, 2023 Miami, Florida, USA Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami 55 hits a walk-off double to win the game against Mexico during the ninth inning at LoanDepot Park. Miami LoanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20230320_ams_na2_0275

Attendance dipped as losses piled up and competitiveness rarely appeared during games. Many fans openly questioned whether ownership prioritized cost control over meaningful contention. Those doubts grew louder as roster construction produced limited on-field results.

Momentum shifted slightly when the Chicago White Sox signed Japanese star Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract in December 2025.

Murakami arrived with 246 home runs across eight NPB seasons, signaling legitimate offensive upside. His 56-home-run MVP season in 2022 established him as one of Japan’s most dangerous hitters. The signing marked one of the franchise’s boldest recent talent investments.

Fans finally saw an aggressive move aimed at improving production rather than enduring losses.

Munetaka Murakami is expected to add power and consistency to a lineup that ranked 23rd in home runs during 2025. His history of high on-base percentages and sustained slugging offers the stability Chicago lacked.

In international play, he delivered a walk-off double and game-tying homer during Japan’s 2023 WBC championship run. Those moments demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure.

The Chicago White Sox believe those traits translate to everyday run production.

As Chicago tries to rebuild credibility, Murakami’s role carries weight beyond individual statistics. The club is coming off three straight 100-loss seasons, making visible improvement essential. Pairing Murakami with emerging young players creates a clearer competitive structure. Fans now watch games searching for progress instead of draft positioning.

Whether Munetaka Murakami helps restore sustained success remains uncertain, but the belief finally feels grounded.

Fans jump at White Sox and Munetaka Murakami mistake

Fans were already on edge, so a simple name slip quickly became symbolic of deeper frustration. When the White Sox introduced Munetaka Murakami, the misspelling spread fast and sparked instant backlash. After years of public missteps, fans read that mistake as proof that nothing has really changed.

“Bad look by the White Sox spelling Murakami’s name wrong,” SleeperWhiteSox wrote after the announcement. Fans immediately recalled the 2020 announcement email mistakenly carrying AJ Hinch’s signature instead error. That graphic mix-up was publicly acknowledged, reinforcing perceptions of preventable communication lapses resurfacing again. As such, swift fan amplification followed, though Murakami’s calm response softened immediate online criticism.

The fan quipped, “bro is not signing back here when that contract is up,” after the soccer name slip was shared online by followers. That reaction reflects early-season chatter that Murakami must adapt from Arizona’s mild winter lows near 45–48°F average nights in Glendale before spring training. The same fan blamed rookie frustration on the winter cold before seeing warmer Arizona sunshine at Camelback Ranch practice fields. Their remark tied Murakami’s first local experience to organizational missteps, highlighting sensitivity born from years of poor performance and communication blunders.

The fan admitted, “I came here thinking, oh, I wonder how they messed up the kanji,” revealing initial expectations. He thought the name error would be in Japanese script, not in English spelling, which struck many observers as ironic. The suggestion “they should have just used proper typing software” underscores how easily avoidable the error seemed to him. After seeing the misspelling, he confessed, “I don’t know if this is better or worse,” questioning whether the blunder was now funnier or more embarrassing.

The fan wrote, “Off to a great start with his new ball club,” dripping with irony. He meant the misspelled Munetaka Murakami name undermined what should have been a smooth first impression. That reaction reflects how expectations were high after the White Sox signed Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract. Seeing his name botched in official materials made supporters question the front office’s attention to basic details.

For the Chicago White Sox, Murakami’s introduction showed how small errors can still dominate narratives. Authority comes from details, and the White Sox learned that presentation matters as much as performance. Murakami carries expectations to change outcomes, while the White Sox must prove competence follows ambition.