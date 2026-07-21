White Sox Suffer Major Blow as 24YO Player Exits Mid-Game in Visible Pain

At the top of the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox have established themselves as legitimate postseason contenders, but the franchise still desperately needs more production from its catchers at the plate. While that need was already evident, the White Sox suffered a major setback on Monday night when their 24-year-old catcher sustained a non-contact injury that ultimately forced him to leave the game early.

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Injuries had already delayed Kyle Teel’s debut this season to June. Now, after playing just 19 games, a leg injury could hamper the rest of his season. During the White Sox’s 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers, manager Will Venable and head athletic trainer James Kruk assisted Teel off the field after he suffered an ankle injury during a play. X handle @js9innings posted the video of the whole ordeal online.

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“Kyle Teel had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. Looked like the trainers were possibly looking at his Achilles,” the X handle wrote.

With the Rangers leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Evan Carter singled to right, as Ezequiel Duran scored from second. During the play, Braden Montgomery caught the ball and threw it toward the backstop. While Duran beat the throw comfortably to reach base, Teel spun around trying to tag him out. Instead, he got his foot stuck in the dirt and hurt his ankle. Behind his face mask, the catcher appeared to be grimacing in pain.

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Venable and Kruk then rushed to the field to check on Teel. It appeared they were checking him for a possible fracture in his ankle.

“It’s really tough, as much passion as he has for the game, as hard as he works,” manager Will Venable told MLB.com. “You feel bad for any of these guys when they go down, but Kyle, having to deal with so many things here and so many setbacks, is really tough.”

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Coming off multiple injuries, Teel has struggled at the plate, batting .190 with 2 homers and 14 RBIs in 2026. In 78 games last season, he posted a .273 batting average with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. However, on Monday night, Drew Romo replaced him for the rest of the game after being called up from Triple-A.

Beyond the 24-year-old, Colson Montgomery also drew the short end of the stick. In the top of the seventh, Montgomery hurt his shin and calf with a foul tip.

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As the catchers’ situation remains dire inside the White Sox, one of the worst in MLB with a .165 BA and .243 OPB, Romo and Edgar Quero will divide the catching duties between them for now. However, if Teel’s injury becomes a long-term issue, the White Sox might be on the market looking for a reliable backstop.

Kyle Teel’s injury setbacks this season

One of the Chicago White Sox’s best all-around players, Kyle Teel, got off to a tough start to the year. Representing Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, he strained his right hamstring while running out a double on March 10.

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Teel’s bad luck continued as he became ready for his rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte. On May 16, Teel’s cleat got stuck on a swing during his first rehab assignment. Three days later, he ended up on the 60-day IL with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.

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He had finally overcome these issues and debuted for the Chicago White Sox on June 22 this season. But now, as he walked off the field without putting any pressure on his leg, another IL stint appears to be looming. He is scheduled for additional evaluations on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the injury.

“I feel terrible for him,” DH Andrew Benintendi told MLB.com about Teel’s injury. “Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”

Benintendi hit the game-winning three-run double for the White Sox on Monday. The White Sox had already recalled Edgar Quero from Triple-A to fill Teel’s roster spot, while the 24-year-old was reportedly seen on crutches after the game.

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The White Sox will know what’s in store for Teel only after he undergoes further evaluation on Tuesday.