White Sox vs. Guardians ALDS Decider Gets Star-Studded as Taylor Swift’s Husband Travis Kelce Spotted in the Stands



Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce spotted cheering the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS Game 5 decider against the White Sox. But Kelce’s presence meant more than celebrity glamour. While the NFL icon’s connection to Cleveland runs deep, his support for the Guardians goes beyond hometown loyalty, adding another intriguing layer to an already high-pressure postseason showdown.

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“Travis Kelce is in the house cheering on his Guardians,” Foul Territory shared via X.

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The clip shows Kelce, donning the bright red Cleveland jersey, having a conversation. While his wife was not spotted in the stands, the 14-second clip proves that Kelce was not just another celebrity in the stands. The reason becomes clear: Kelce is a minority owner of the Guardians, a stake he acquired in May 2026.

Kelce officially joined the Guardians ownership group as a minority investor on May 27, 2026. He purchased a small, undisclosed minority share of the franchise. Reports indicate he entered the ownership group specifically by buying a portion of vice chairman David Blitzer’s 35% stake. “It’s an awesome feeling knowing that a kid that grew up on the East Side is now part owner of his favorite baseball team, man,” Kelce said.

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So, more than just enhancing the glam quotient, Travis Kelce’s presence was more related to the Guardians’ campaign. Moreover, Kelce had his childhood connected with Cleveland. He and his older brother, Jason Kelce, were raised in Cleveland Heights. They both attended Cleveland Heights High School, where Travis was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball.

Kelce’s Ohio roots even gained pop-culture prominence when his wife Taylor Swift released a song titled “Cleveland!” as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore album. The track directly connects their romance and features heavy references to Kelce showing her around Cleveland Heights, with the prominent chorus line: “He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

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The Guardians’ last ALCS qualification was in 2024, and they won the World Series last in 1948. Hence, winning Game 5 will take them another step closer to ending their World Series drought. Yet the more significant part was how the Guardians pulled off a turnaround. Losing the first two games of the ALDS and winning back-to-back to force a Game 5 decider stands for what Kelce is known for.

During the 2019–20 AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs faced the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium and fell into a staggering 24-0 deficit in the first quarter. However, Kansas City exploded for 28 unanswered points in the second quarter alone, taking a 28-24 lead into halftime. Kelce was the primary catalyst for the historical onslaught, torching the Texans’ defense for three consecutive touchdown receptions in the second quarter.

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The Chiefs finally won the game 51-31. Hence, Kelce’s presence at Progressive Field symbolized the Guardians’ unlikely comeback.

Kelce is one of several high-profile athletes who have invested in MLB franchises.

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Kelce headlines the star-studded MLB team ownership

A few teams in MLB have starry ownership similar to the Guardians. For reference, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is one of the most visible celebrity team owners in the world. In 2012, Johnson joined the Guggenheim Baseball Management group to purchase a minority stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a fixture in the premium seats at Dodger Stadium, regularly pictured celebrating during their deep postseason runs.

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In 2021, LeBron James became a partner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the parent company that owns the Boston Red Sox. While his basketball schedule keeps him busy, the NBA icon has been spotted attending games at the historic Fenway Park, often wearing the classic Boston cap.

Kelce’s Kansas City colleague Patrick Mahomes also owns a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals. He routinely attends games during the MLB season, such as bringing his son, Bronze, out to a packed home game under the lights.

So, Travis Kelce cheering for the Guardians is nothing new, but the team is pulling off a comeback reminiscent of its owner.