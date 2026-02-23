White Sox GM Refuses to Bow Down After Three Brutal Seasons as Franchise Ushers in New Era

Even a threepeat of nightmares cannot deter Chris Getz, as the White Sox GM is looking at the bright side with the new recruits. Nothing has clicked for the South Siders in recent times. Yet, the GM, along with the coaching staff, is not frustrated. Getz isn’t someone to bow and scrape. He is hopeful but realistic about the newly modified roster.

The Chicago White Sox were already having a bad season in 2023, having finished second in the AL Central in 2022. The ghosts of 2018 reappeared as they suffered 100 losses yet again. But 2024 was a new low.

The White Sox were officially the worst team in modern MLB history. They surpassed the Mets’ 1962 record of 120 losses in a season by a margin of one. And the horror was yet to be over.

The White Sox suffered a 100+ defeats for the third time in a row in 2025. But the results seem slightly better on paper since they reduced the number of losses by 19. Chris Getz is emphasizing this very momentum and putting a lot of faith in the manager who articulated the forward leap.

“Year two for Will Venable, we feel really good about where this club is and the direction it’s headed.”

The second half of 2025 was much more promising for Chicago as the team played .431 ball compared to only .330 in the first half. Their walk rate jumped from 6.7% to 9.2%, marking a better stint since 2018. There were visible improvements all around, including the offensive approach and defensive gains.

This is what Chris Getz points to as the White Sox’s rebuilding phase. The stability and impact of the young recruits further fuel his confidence.

Colson Montgomery’s debut as a strong SS alongside Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero solidified the defense. Getz believes in an intensified version of the young roster after the recruits join the team.

Chris Getz sees great potential in the joinees

Joining the White Sox from NPB, 26-year-old Munetaka Murakami is the biggest highlight of the season.

The Triple Crown winner has 265 HRs in his eight seasons with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. The $34 million deal can heavily improve the team’s offensive results, which hit only 165 HRs last season. The White Sox can bank on his raw power and popularity on and off the field. Preferably not in a Muneteki way.

Imago Source: IMAGO

Seranthony Domínguez and Jordan Hicks are both RHPs from Getz’s new cohort. Their high velocity fastball, promising late-game dominance, and elite arm strength, combined with versatility, can be a significant upside.

Anthony Kay is a left-handed reliever, expected to establish better balance against right-handed hitters. Erick Fedde can play the role of a durable innings eater, while 32-year-old Sean Newcomb can use his experience as a SP or relief. Luisangel Acuña, a switch-hitter or not, will be a genuine baserunning threat thanks to his athleticism and position flexibility.

At the same time, Austin Hays can reliably address the outfield struggles.

Chris Getz has also expressed his excitement about the likes of Hagen Smith, with future ace potential, and 6’10’’ Noah Schultz with a powerful 3-pitch mix. Braden Montgomery can solidify the defense alongside Hays in the OF.

While Tanner McDougal’s 3.26 ERA doesn’t seem too dangerous, he has shown improved command in the last season, making him a good mid-rotation prospect.

With so much potential, Getz has remained realistic. He mentioned more wins in the upcoming seasons, but never gave any specific number. He admitted how Mune’s arrival creates more momentum, and his positive outlook does give fans some hope.