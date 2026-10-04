Who Are Brock Stewart’s Parents? Meet Jeff Stewart and Amy Stewart

Brock Stewart’s baseball journey has taken him from the minor leagues and a series of major injuries back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After initially joining the organization as a rookie, Stewart returned to LA in 2025 and began the 2026 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He was activated in May and has since resumed his role as a Dodgers relief pitcher. But baseball was part of Stewart’s life long before his MLB career, with his parents and upbringing playing a key role in shaping his path to the sport.

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Who is Brock Stewart’s father, Jeff Stewart?

Jeff Stewart was formerly a baseball coach at Illinois State University from 1989 to 2002. Given his baseball career, he was one of the biggest influences on Brock Stewart in his formative years. After coaching, Jeff Stewart became a scout for the San Diego Padres before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as a scout later in his career.

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While Stewart was with the Padres, the team actually scouted Brock Stewart. However, his father did not want Stewart to be signed to the same team. He understood that being the son of the scout puts Brock Stewart at a disadvantage because he’ll always be seen as the son of the scout who had an easy way in.

To Jeff Stewart’s relief, the Padres allowed his son to make his own choice. Brock Stewart ultimately signed with the LA Dodgers in 2014 after being drafted in the sixth round.

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Who is Brock Stewart’s mother, Amy Stewart?

Amy Stewart is Brock Stewart’s mother. Unlike her husband, Amy Stewart has not spent much time in the spotlight. Therefore, not much is known about her in the public domain. However, she was a big part of the baseball-centric family.

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Brock Stewart wasn’t their only son, nor was he the only one to play baseball. Amy and Jeff Stewart’s sons were Jake and Luke. Jake Stewart also played baseball at Illinois State when his father, Jeff Stewart, was still the coach. He later went to the University of Illinois, where he earned varsity letters in 2005-2006.

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Luke Stewart, on the other hand, had even more experience. He was a hitter who attended the University of Alabama, where he played three seasons, hitting 49 home runs and earning 167 career RBIs, the fourth-highest in school history.

He was also scouted by his dad’s team, the San Diego Padres, but he ultimately declined. Later, Luke Stewart signed up with the New York Mets. He played within the Mets’ system for a few years before becoming a coach like his father. Behind three baseball-loving sons is Amy Stewart, who keeps her life rather private as opposed to the rest of the Stewart family.

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Where did Brock Stewart grow up?

Brock Stewart was born on October 3, 1991, in Normal, Illinois, and grew up in the same city. He attended Normal Community West High School, with the Stewart family home located just a few miles from Duffy Bass Field. Baseball was a constant presence in his childhood, largely because of his father’s connection to the sport.

Stewart played baseball throughout high school and was selected by the New York Mets in the 2010 MLB Draft. However, he chose not to sign and instead attended Illinois State University, where his father, Jeff Stewart, coached baseball. Before beginning his own college career, Brock even worked as a batboy for his father’s team as a child.

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That connection meant Stewart spent much of his early life around baseball in his hometown and home state. His parents, Amy and Jeff Stewart, reportedly still live in the Normal family home where Brock and his brothers grew up.

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

What is Brock Stewart’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Brock Stewart is American, having been born and raised in Normal, Illinois. His parents, Amy and Jeff Stewart, have also spent much of their lives in Illinois, where they raised Brock and his brothers.

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However, there is little reliable public information about Amy and Jeff Stewart’s specific ethnic backgrounds or ancestry. The family’s roots seem to be in Normal, Illinois, where the three Stewart brothers grew up in a baseball-centric environment. Apart from that, nothing is known about their background or heritage.

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How did Brock Stewart’s parents influence his baseball career?

Brock Stewart grew up in a baseball-focused household, with both his parents helping create an environment in which the sport was a major part of his childhood. Amy Stewart supported Brock and his brothers as they pursued baseball, while their father, Jeff Stewart, provided an even closer connection to the game through his coaching career.

Jeff coached baseball at Illinois State University, which gave Brock and his brothers the opportunity to spend time with the university team while they were growing up. Brock even worked as a batboy for his father’s team, allowing him to experience the sport from an early age.

Despite Jeff’s connections in baseball, he was determined that his sons would build their own identities rather than benefit from his reputation. Speaking to Baseball America, Jeff said, “It’s tough being the son of a coach or son of a scout,” because people might attribute their accomplishments to their father. He explained that he wanted his children “to cut their own path.”

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Brock ultimately did just that. After being drafted by the New York Mets in 2010 and choosing to play college baseball instead, he developed through the minor leagues before reaching MLB. He went on to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, building a professional career of his own.