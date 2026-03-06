Who Are David Bednar’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Andy and Sue Bednar

David Bednar is that flamethrowing closer who’s been a rock for the Pittsburgh Pirates, turning games on their head with his nasty slider and 100-mph heat. The guy from Mars, Pennsylvania, grew up dreaming of the big leagues, and now he’s a two-time All-Star slinging fire out of the pen. But behind every dominant arm like his are parents who bled baseball and family right alongside him.

Who are David Bednar’s Parents? All about Andy and Sue Bednar

Andy and Sue Bednar are the ultimate baseball family MVPs from Mars, PA, where they raised David, his brother Will (a Giants prospect), and sister Danielle. Andy’s no stranger to the diamond. He’s a former pitcher himself and spent decades as the head baseball coach and math teacher at Mars Area High School, pounding that competitive fire into his boys from Little League on up. Sue’s the rock, the one driving hours to games, keeping everyone grounded with her chill, positive vibe that David swears he got from her.

These two turned their backyard into a mini-field and made every tournament a family road trip, instilling work ethic over raw talent. Andy grew up watching his own dad grind at the steel mill, so blue-collar toughness runs deep. Sue’s the emotional anchor, showing up unannounced in pro ball towns just to hug it out. Together, they’ve been at every milestone, from high school no-names to MLB call-ups, proving parents like these are why small-town kids make it big.

Imago Credit: MLB.com

What is the ethnicity of David Bednar’s Parents?

Andy and Sue Bednar hail from solid American stock with deep Pennsylvania roots, likely a mix of Eastern European heritage common in Western PA mill towns, like Slovak or Polish from Andy’s steel-mill family line, blended with classic heartland grit. No fancy international tales here; they’re pure Keystone State folks.

How long have they been married?

Andy and Sue have been hitched for decades, building that rock-solid family unit since well before David’s birth in ’94. Exact years aren’t splashed everywhere, but their lifelong commitment shines through in stories of endless support. No divorce drama, just a steady partnership fueling three kids’ pro dreams.

How good is David Bednar’s Relationship with His Parents?

David’s bond with Andy and Sue is the stuff of sports fairy tales, tight as a slider grip. He credits Andy for that bulldog mentality on the mound, the one that turns 3-2 counts into strikeouts, drilled in during high school practices. Sue? She’s the calm in the storm, teaching him to roll with punches like long bus rides or minor league slumps; David still gets choked up talking about her surprise visits, like that 2016 hug in Washington after months apart or the MLB debut meetup in Arizona. Even now, as a dad himself with his first kid alongside wife Casey, he looks to them as blueprints, Andy’s edge, Sue’s smile. Siblings Will and Danielle got the same treatment, making the Bednars a unit that travels en masse to games, from college to the show. It’s not flashy; it’s real, everyday love that kept David sane through trades and All-Star nods.

David Bednar’s parents’ role in his career

David’s road to the MLB was pure grit, no silver spoon. Undrafted hype out of Mars High, where he wasn’t lighting up radars, but Andy coached him into a beast anyway. Lafayette College came calling after a senior-year gem, and off he went, with Mom and Dad making insane day trips from Pittsburgh to Philly for starts. Drafted 35th round by the Padres in 2016 mid-Cape Cod League, David bolted to short-season ball in Pasco; Sue flew out for that morale-boosting hug when homesickness hit. Andy’s pitching wisdom shaped his slider, while both parents’ hustle pushed him through the minors, Fort Wayne struggles, then MLB debut in 2021 with the Giants, before that Pirates trade lit him up as a closer. They weren’t just fans; they were coaches, drivers, believers when scouts slept on him. Will followed suit, first-round Giants pick, all thanks to the same blueprint. Without Andy’s field sessions and Sue’s endless road warrior energy, no All-Star saves or Roberto Clemente noms.

As we wrap this up, David’s staring down a monster 2026 stretch with the Pirates eyeing playoffs after last year’s tease. Spring Training’s ramping, but keep eyes on those early April series against the Cubs and Cards, Bednar’s gotta lock down late innings if Pitt’s gonna contend in the NL Central. With his velocity spiking and slider biting harder than ever, expect 40+ saves if the bats wake up. Brother Will might even cross paths in inter-league play. Bucs fans, buckle up; the Renegade’s just heating up, and you know Mom and Dad will be in the stands.