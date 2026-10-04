Who Are Drake Baldwin’s Parents? Meet Mother Bridgette Baldwin

Drake Baldwin just wrapped up one of the most unforgettable weeks any young catcher could dream of. The Atlanta Braves’ All-Star backstop made history on August 27, 2026, when he became the first catcher in the Modern Era to lead off a game with a home run that proved to be the only run in a 1-0 victory. Chris Sale struck out 11 in a five-hit shutout as the Braves swept the Dodgers, and Baldwin lined the first pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto into the right-field Chop House restaurant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was not looking for a splitter on the first pitch of the game, I’ll just say that,” Baldwin said afterward with a grin. “But it worked out well”. That moment? That’s the kind of stuff that makes you wonder about the folks who helped get him there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Drake Baldwin’s parents?

This is where the story gets really good, because Drake Baldwin’s journey to the big leagues wasn’t paved by a famous baseball dad or a former pro athlete mom. His story starts with Bridgette Baldwin, a school teacher from Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin, who signed her energetic 3-year-old son up for T-ball in Madison more than two decades ago. When Drake got the news he’d made the Braves’ Opening Day roster back in 2025, Bridgette was the very first person he texted.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Atlanta, GA Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin 30 runs the bases after hitting a two RBI double to right field during an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, September 12, 2026 at Truist Park. The Braves beat the Phillies 12-2. Noah Godwin/Image of Atlanta Georgia USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NoahxGodwinx iosphotos421204 Image Credit: IMAGO / Newscom World

Bridgette isn’t just Drake’s mom; she’s been his chauffeur, his announcer, and his biggest cheerleader through every step of his baseball journey. She drove him to tournaments, announced his varsity games, and somehow managed to be present for practically everything while also holding down her teaching career. Drake is an only child, and Bridgette raised him alongside her parents, Randall and Peggy Baldwin, on Madison’s West Side. The community piece matters here too. Bridgette’s commitment to education and the way she balanced her career with raising a future All-Star says everything about the values she instilled in her son.

ADVERTISEMENT

How have Drake Baldwin’s grandparents played a role in his upbringing?

Randy Baldwin might not have coached Drake in baseball, but he was there for literally every single game- football, hockey, baseball, all of it. When Drake was growing up, Randy worked as an engineer for the city of Madison. They’d have breakfast together on weekday mornings before Randy walked to work, just the two of them. Once Randy retired, he had even more time to watch his grandson develop into a star.

The sports connection? It wasn’t necessarily in the blood, but it was in the dedication. Randy would take Drake to sports games, and he even coached Drake’s flag football team back in the day. Drake made it clear how much his grandfather meant to him. On Father’s Day 2025, while most Braves players had their dads’ names above their lockers, Drake had Randy’s. “Lived with him, grew up with him, he was a huge part of everything I did,” Baldwin said. “He was a huge part of my life. Cool to have a day to celebrate him.”

What is the ethnicity of Drake Baldwin’s parents?

Drake Baldwin’s heritage is a pretty fascinating mix. According to genealogical records, his father is African-American, while his mother, Bridgette, has a primarily English background with deep roots in German, Austrian, and Dutch ancestry. Digging a little deeper into the maternal side, Drake’s maternal grandfather, Randall Baldwin, has at least three-quarters German ancestry, with English and Austrian connections.

His maternal grandmother Peggy Bohr’s family tree is about three-quarters Bohemian Czech and one-quarter Dutch. That’s a whole lot of European heritage flowing through the Baldwin family tree, and it’s the kind of background that makes Drake’s story feel like a true American melting pot tale.

Inside Drake Baldwin’s relationship with his parents

For Drake Baldwin, some of his biggest baseball moments are still best shared with his mom, Bridgette. When he learned he would start the 2026 All-Star Game, she was one of the first people he called. The moment carried extra meaning because Bridgette had already been by his side at the Rookie of the Year dinner earlier that year.

“She was with me in January for the Rookie of the Year dinner,” Baldwin said. “I’m sure it will feel similar. It’s just a reminder that everything she did has paid off. This is something I never thought I’d get to, and I know I wouldn’t get there without her.”

Bridgette was also there for the All-Star festivities, joining her son on the red carpet and taking in the moment from the stands. Even during the game, Baldwin found himself looking toward his mom. “It looked like she had a smile on her face the whole time as well,” he said. Afterward, he expressed his gratitude on Instagram, calling it “a week I’ll never forget” and thanking those who had supported him along the way.

Now, Baldwin is giving his family plenty more to smile about. Through 138 games in 2026, the Braves catcher is hitting .284 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 85 runs scored. He’s been especially productive lately, collecting seven multi-hit games in his last 11 while batting .370 with two homers and three doubles.

With the Braves leading the NL East and the postseason approaching, Baldwin’s bat and presence behind the plate could become even more important. His next challenge comes against Houston, but regardless of what happens on the field, one thing seems certain: somewhere in the stands, Bridgette will be watching her son with that same smile.