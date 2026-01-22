Who Are Jett Williams and Tobias Myers? Everything to Know About the Players Traded in Freddy Peralta Deal

With the Mets landing Freddy Peralta from the Brewers, two other names have suddenly become the talk of the town: Jett Williams and Tobias Myers. Williams was one of the prospects the Mets sent to Milwaukee as part of the deal. On the other hand, Myers was included by the Brewers along with Peralta. As the trade went down, fans have been trying to get more details about who these two lesser-known players are.

Naturally, the big questions are why the Brewers felt the need to include Myers when Peralta alone is such a major piece. And just how highly they value Jett Williams if they were willing to part with both Peralta and Myers to get him.

Who is Jett Williams? Everything to know about the New York Mets prospect

Jett Williams is often compared to José Altuve because he’s a compact 5-foot-8, 175 pounds. But he’s more than his size. He’s a plus athlete who plays aggressively, pressures defenses, and looks to take extra bases whenever possible.

“The Mets and Brewers agree on a deal sending Freddy Peralta and a second pitcher to Queens for prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat,” MLB Trade Rumors quoted insider Jeff Passan.

Imago Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta 51 prepares to throw against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game two of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Championship Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA MIL20251014705 TANNENxMAURY

Notably, Williams entered the year ranked as the Mets’ No. 3 prospect and No. 30 overall on MLB Pipeline’s 2025 list. He spent most of last season in Double-A before earning a late promotion to Triple-A. In 96 games at Double-A, he was outstanding, slashing .281/.390/.477 with a 156 wRC+.

Hence, Williams was viewed as a strong, reliable prospect for the Mets. Now with the Brewers, he may actually have a clearer path forward.

Milwaukee is looking for more offensive punch at shortstop, and Williams could provide an upgrade over Joey Ortiz.

And given the Brewers’ reputation for thinking long-term and staying ahead of the curve, adding a dynamic bat like Williams fits perfectly with their plan to boost the offense for the future.

Who is Tobias Myers? All to know about the former Brewers pitcher

While the Peralta trade has grabbed most of the headlines, fans are left scratching their heads about why the Brewers decided to include Tobias Myers in the deal. His addition definitely caught people by surprise.

If you remember, Milwaukee’s original offer was built around a Williams/Sproat package for Peralta. But the Mets pushed back and asked for Myers to be added, and ultimately got their way.

Myers spent much of 2025 in Triple-A after a strong rookie campaign in 2024. However, he was promoted at the last leg in 2025. In September, he tossed 10 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and put up a 2.53 ERA with a 4.17 FIP. He even made the NLCS roster, though he appeared just once and gave up a run while recording two outs.

Hence, Myers emerged as a key piece of the Brewers’ rotation that year, posting a 3.00 ERA and 3.91 FIP across 27 games, including 25 starts, over 138 innings.

That said, with Milwaukee’s deep stable of starting pitchers, Myers’ path back into the rotation was becoming increasingly crowded.

From the Brewers’ perspective, moving him may have been a way to clear space and shift resources toward improving the offense, making him a logical addition to the trade package.

So, if we can conclude the winner from this trade, the Mets and Brewers are both currently in a win-win scenario. Once the regular season starts, we will have a better picture of who got the best.