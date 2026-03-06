Who Are Joe Ryan’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Craig and Karen Skenes

Joe Ryan has turned himself into one of the more fascinating arms in the American League. Before he was carving up hitters for the Minnesota Twins, he was a kid in Marin County, spending more time outdoors than indoors and building the engine that now powers his game at the highest level. That childhood, and the parents behind it, are a huge part of why he’s in MLB at all.

Who are Joe Ryan’s Parents?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joe Ryan’s parents are Kurtis Ryan and his wife. They keep a low profile despite his stardom. Kurtis is an ultra-endurance runner and an early mountain-biking fan from Northern California. He’d drag Joe out at sunrise for trail runs, snake hunts, or bike rides to mountain lakes. Both parents stayed “super active,” as Joe says. Their home life centered on nature, movement, and outdoor adventures. Mom offered quiet support; Dad brought relentless energy. This shaped Joe’s curious, tough, adventurous mentality, long before scouts noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Tennessee at Alabama Oct 18, 2025 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar 6 attempts to run to the end zone in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxLeongx 20251018_kdn_gj7_058

ADVERTISEMENT

​You could easily picture a photo here of Joe standing between his parents at a ballpark, with a caption reading, “Joe Ryan smiling with his parents, Kurtis and his wife, in the stands before an MLB game.”

What is the ethnicity of Joe Ryan’s Parents?

Public reporting doesn’t spell out the exact ethnic background of Joe Ryan’s parents, but the family is described as white, California‑born, and deeply rooted in the wider West Coast outdoors and endurance‑sports culture. Nothing in available coverage points to a specific immigrant heritage or hyphenated identity being a big talking point for the family; the emphasis is almost always on lifestyle, values, and athletics instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

How long have they been married?

There isn’t a confirmed public timeline for how long Kurtis and his wife have been married, but every profile of Joe frames them as a long‑standing, stable couple who raised him in Marin County and stayed closely involved through his high‑school and college years. Given Joe was born in 1996, and nothing suggests divorce or separation, it’s reasonable to say they’ve been together for decades, but exact dates just haven’t been part of the coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

How good is Joe Ryan’s Relationship with His Parents?

Joe talks about his parents like big leaguers talk about favorite coaches. Yes, he is grateful for them and a bit in awe. Super aware of their behind-the-scenes grind. He credits them for building his “strong mentality.” Key to pitching’s failures and daily battles. Dad led him through early morning runs, cycling expeditions, and thrilling outdoor escapades, while Mom brought steady support and a scoreboard-free perspective. Across the country now, Joe replays those kid lessons. They shaped his mound game and life, quietly, deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

​​How was Joe Ryan’s parents’ role in his career

Joe Ryan did not follow the classic top‑prospect blueprint. And his parents are a big reason he was ready for the weird winding path he took to MLB. Growing up in Marin County, he wasn’t just a “baseball kid.” He played water polo, surfed, swam, lifeguarded, fished, and basically lived in or around water and hills. Such a diverse background gave him incredible stamina. He felt for his body, which now shows up in his delivery and durability. That multi‑sport, outdoorsy upbringing, driven especially by his dad’s distance‑runner mentality. And his parents’ shared love of being active laid the athletic base.

All of it allowed him to jump from a smaller college program to the pros and move quickly through the minors. When the Rays took him in the seventh round in 2018, and later, when the Twins traded for him and fast‑tracked him to the bigs. Joe wasn’t the typical blue‑chip guy; he was the product of years of quiet grind, long days outside, and parents who were more focused on effort and adventure than rankings or hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe’s in a different spot now. Nobody’s surprised by him anymore. The Twins want him right in the middle of everything, carrying their rotation and pushing for something big in the American League. He’s already made an All-Star team. If he stays healthy, you’ll see the same story play out every time he takes the mound. It’s the one his parents always knew: Joe’s in love with the grind, he doesn’t flinch when things get tough, and he goes after hitters like a kid who grew up chasing snakes in the woods, not just chasing strikeouts under the lights.