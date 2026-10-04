Who Are Ozzie Albies’s Parents? Meet Jhadari Albies and Osgarry Albies

“Go live your dream.” Before he could ever see his son play on a professional field, a father left behind those final, life-changing words, and a son chose to tattoo them on his arm forever. Behind every great icon standing under the bright stadium lights, there is a quiet, powerful story of a family that sacrificed everything in the shadows. But what happens when the architect of your dream is suddenly taken away just as it is about to come true?

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From a tiny Caribbean island to the pinnacle of global stardom, this is the deeply moving, unseen journey of a family’s unbreakable bond, a mother’s fierce resilience, and the ultimate tribute that keeps a legacy alive with every single heartbeat.

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Who are Ozzie Albies’s parents?

Jhadari and Osgarry Albies built a tight-knit family, pouring their hearts into raising three children. Alongside their eldest son, Atlanta Braves All-Star Ozzie, they are the parents to a younger son, Zhhihir, and a daughter, Jeanalyn. While the couple kept their daily professional careers entirely private to give their kids a normal upbringing, Osgarry was well-known locally as a passionate baseball mentor who spent every spare moment coaching and driving youth players to fields across the island.

Since Osgarry’s tragic, sudden passing from a heart attack in 2013 at just 40 years old, Jhadari has remained in Curaçao, serving as the proud matriarch and anchor of the family. Today, the Albies family actively gives back to their community by partnering with local youth leagues, donating baseball gear, and hosting clinics in Willemstad to ensure the next generation of island kids have a safe space to play, directly honoring Osgarry’s legacy of keeping kids on the right path through sports.

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Where did Jhadari Albies and Osgarry Albies meet?

Because Jhadari and Osgarry chose to raise their family long before Ozzie stepped into the global sports spotlight, the exact story of where, when, and how they first met remains a closely guarded family secret. There are no public records or media interviews detailing their early romance, first dates, or wedding day in Curaçao. Instead of sharing their personal love story with the world, they chose to let their legacy be defined by the home they created.

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They focused all their energy on building a supportive, hardworking household in Willemstad, ensuring that their relationship served as a steady, quiet foundation for their children’s big dreams.

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What ethnicity are Ozzie Albies parents?

The Albies family shares a rich Afro-Curaçaoan heritage and is native to the vibrant Caribbean island of Curaçao, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Growing up in this unique cultural melting pot, the family’s identity is beautifully reflected in their multilingualism.

They are fluent in Papiamento, a rhythmic, Portuguese-based creole language deeply infused with African languages, Spanish, and Dutch, which is the primary language spoken in their home.

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This diverse cultural background has always given Ozzie a deep sense of pride, allowing him to effortlessly connect with international teammates and fans alike by speaking Papiamento, English, Spanish, and Dutch.

Ozzie Albies’ relationship with his parents

Ozzie shares a profound, deeply emotional bond with his parents, viewing them not just as family, but as the architects of his character and career. His father, Osgarry, was his very first coach and ultimate mentor, pushing him to hone his skills from the age of six.

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When Osgarry passed away just months after Ozzie signed his first professional contract, the devastating loss transformed Ozzie’s approach to the game; he promised to play every single inning to fulfill his father’s final piece of advice, “Go live your dream.“

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Today, Ozzie keeps his father close by wearing a custom gold chain featuring Osgarry’s photo and inscribing his father’s nickname, “Bolly,” on his game gloves. Following that heartbreaking loss, his mother, Jhadari, became his absolute rock.

Moving away to the United States alone at age 17 was incredibly lonely, so Ozzie got his mother’s name tattooed on his arm as a physical reminder that she was always with him. Jhadari still watches his games faithfully from Curaçao and travels to Atlanta every year, remaining the guiding light in his life.

In the end, greatness isn’t just about the trophies you lift or the stadium lights that shine down on you; it is about the roots that keep you grounded when the world is watching. Every time Ozzie Albies steps onto the field, he carries the heartbeat of Willemstad, the fierce love of his mother Jhadari, and a sacred promise made to a father who left too soon.