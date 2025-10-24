Who Are the Commentators for the 2025 MLB World Series? Full Broadcast Lineup Revealed

Every October, baseball turns into theater, and the World Series becomes its grand stage, complete with drama, nostalgia, and a few too many replay reviews. This year, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays take center field, but before the players chase glory, another cast steps into the spotlight: The voices who’ll shape how millions remember every swing, strike, and heartbreak of the 2025 Fall Classic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is in the main broadcast team for the 2025 World Series

When the 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays takes the field, FOX takes the mic. Joe Davis, the Dodgers’ regular-season voice, will once again guide the national call with his measured precision. Alongside him, Hall of Famer John Smoltz brings a pitcher’s insight shaped by decades of postseason experience. Together, they’ll be joined by veteran reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci, each trusted for their credibility and sharp storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Burkhardt anchors the pregame and postgame coverage, steering a star-powered studio crew that feels like a reunion of baseball royalty. Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz bring their unique chemistry and layered history to every discussion. Their conversations often blur the line between analysis and nostalgia, reminding fans why baseball’s moments last forever. Burkhardt, who also called the 2024 Super Bowl, thrives on making big stages feel personal and alive.

FOX’s coverage, carried through 2028, isn’t just a broadcast; it’s the lens through which October is remembered. Fans know Davis’ calls aren’t just words but snapshots of living baseball history. As the Dodgers and Blue Jays chase their own legacy, so are the voices framing every unforgettable moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: MLB.com

AD

Who’s calling the Game on the radio and streaming platforms?

For the 2025 World Series, ESPN Radio leads the national audio coverage across the United States. Jon “Boog” Sciambi provides the play-by-play, blending energy with precise, experience-driven baseball insight. Analysts Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Pérez add layered commentary based on postseason experience and deep statistical knowledge. Buster Olney reports from the field, offering fans vivid, behind-the-scenes glimpses of every tense moment.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Canadian audiences tune in via Sportsnet Radio, where Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez guide the broadcast. Shulman’s voice carries a hometown familiarity, having covered the Blue Jays for decades, with Martinez adding perspective as a former player and manager.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SiriusXM streaming ensures every pitch reaches fans directly, providing access across channels 80, 175, and 177 for different team-specific commentary. The streaming platform enhances engagement, giving listeners/viewers the choice between national and team-centric perspectives for every critical play.

Are there any new faces and returning voices in the booth?

FOX’s 2025 World Series broadcast features several returning voices.

Joe Davis returns for his fourth consecutive World Series, having called Dodgers games since 2016 with precise enthusiasm. John Smoltz brings Hall of Fame pitching insight, drawing on his 1995 World Series victory with the Atlanta Braves. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci provide sideline updates, combining decades of reporting with memorable postseason storytelling.

The studio team also includes familiar legends making impactful contributions, adding depth and historical context to every broadcast.

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz return, offering analysis shaped by multiple World Series championships. Fans recall Ortiz’s 2004 Red Sox heroics and Jeter’s iconic plays, giving each moment added weight and nostalgia. Kevin Burkhardt guides the discussion, creating continuity between past achievements and the drama unfolding in 2025’s Fall Classic.

via Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Left to right: Fox Sports broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz and Derek Jeter before game five between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20241011_lbm_aj4_012

Where and how to watch or listen to the 2025 World Series?

The 2025 World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays will air nationally on FOX. All seven games can be streamed live through FOX One and the FOX Sports app. Canadian viewers can watch in English on Sportsnet or in French on TVA Sports, connecting fans close to home. International audiences in Japan can follow the series via NHK and J Sports, with streaming on SPOTV NOW.

Fans seeking commentary on the go can rely on SiriusXM, streaming games across channels 80, 175, and 177. ESPN’s national radio feed ensures every inning reaches the United States with Jon Sciambi’s play-by-play. Sportsnet Radio carries the Blue Jays’ perspective for Canadian listeners, highlighting a hometown narrative.

FOX and Sportsnet also provide pregame and postgame shows, offering analysis, interviews, and expert context. Kevin Burkhardt anchors the coverage, supported by analysts Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz. This multi-platform approach ensures that viewers worldwide experience both the drama and nuance of every crucial moment.

As the Dodgers and Blue Jays chase history, the broadcasters turn every pitch into theater. Whether on FOX, Sportsnet, or SiriusXM, this World Series proves baseball remains October’s most captivating, overproduced, and occasionally chaotic masterpiece.