Who Are the Umpires for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game? Full List of Officials at Citizens Bank Park

Every MLB All-Star Game creates unforgettable moments, but not all of them come from the players. For Alan Porter, this assignment is the culmination of years of consistency, leadership, and trust earned on baseball’s biggest stages. As he returns to his home state for one of the sport’s most prestigious nights, there’s a deeper story behind why this moment carries extra significance. Here’s what makes this year’s MLB All-Star spotlight unlike any other.

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Who are the Umpires assigned to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game won’t just showcase baseball’s biggest stars. It will also feature some of the sport’s most respected umpires on one of the season’s grandest stages. Leading the six-man on-field umpiring crew is Alan Porter, who will call balls and strikes behind home plate while serving as crew chief in his hometown of Philadelphia. Joining him are Chris Conroy at first base, Chad Whitson at second, Ryan Additon at third, Adam Beck in left field, and Edwin Moscoso in right field.

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While Conroy is making his second All-Star Game appearance after debuting in 2017, Whitson, Additon, Beck, and Moscoso are all earning their first career Midsummer Classic assignments, marking a significant milestone in their umpiring journeys. The seventh official, regular-season crew chief Vic Carapazza, will not be stationed on the field. Instead, he will serve as the Replay Official from MLB’s Replay Operations Center, overseeing replay reviews and bringing additional experience to one of baseball’s biggest nights.

Position Umpire Home Plate/ Crew Chief Alan Porter First Base Chris Conroy Second Base Chad Whitson Third Base Ryan Additon Left Field Adam Beck Right Field Edwin Moscoso Replay Official Vic Carapazza

Who is Alan Porter, the Pennsylvania native calling balls and strikes tonight?

For Alan Porter, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is more than just another prestigious assignment. It’s a homecoming. The 48-year-old Pennsylvania native will call balls and strikes behind home plate at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, marking a special moment in front of fans from his home state. Porter made his Major League debut in 2010, joined MLB’s full-time umpiring staff in 2013, and was promoted to crew chief in 2023, a role reserved for some of the league’s most experienced and respected officials.

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This will be Porter’s second career All-Star Game, but his responsibilities have grown significantly since his first appearance in 2015 at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, where he worked right field. Eleven years later, he returned to the Midsummer Classic with the honor of leading the umpiring crew from behind home plate, a testament to his consistency, leadership, and reputation as one of baseball’s top umpires.

How are MLB All-Star Game Umpires selected, and why these six?

Earning an MLB All-Star Game assignment is one of the highest honors for a major league umpire. Rather than rotating officials, MLB’s Umpire Operations department selects the crew based on season-long performance evaluations, consistency, accuracy, professionalism, and career achievements. Those who consistently score among the league’s best get the opportunity to officiate baseball’s biggest exhibition.

The 2026 crew reflects that philosophy. Alan Porter, who was promoted to crew chief ahead of the 2023 season, leads the group behind home plate. The crew chief designation is reserved for some of MLB’s most trusted umpires and often comes with marquee postseason and special-event assignments. Porter is joined by Chris Conroy, Chad Whitson, Ryan Additon, Adam Beck, and Edwin Moscoso, each recognized for their strong regular-season performances.

While Conroy returns for his second All-Star Game, the other four are making their Midsummer Classic debuts, highlighting MLB’s effort to reward both sustained excellence and emerging talent.

What is the historic significance of tonight’s All-Star Game and why does it make this Umpire crew special?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game, held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, this year’s Midsummer Classic, also serves as part of the United States’ 250th birthday celebration, making it one of the most historically significant editions of the event in decades. The choice of Philadelphia is fitting, as the city is widely recognized as the birthplace of American independence, where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago.

The game also marks Philadelphia’s first All-Star Game since 1996, when the event was played at Veterans Stadium, and the fifth time the city has hosted baseball’s biggest summer showcase. With the national spotlight on both the sport and the country’s historic milestone, MLB selected an experienced officiating crew led by Pennsylvania native Alan Porter. His home-state assignment, combined with a crew featuring seasoned veterans and first-time All-Star umpires, adds another layer of significance to a night already steeped in baseball and American history.

From a hometown honor for Alan Porter to a crew recognized for season-long excellence, this MLB All-Star Game is about more than calling balls and strikes. Set against the backdrop of America’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia, every assignment carries added significance. As the action unfolds, all eyes won’t just be on the players. This umpiring crew has its own story to tell, making this Midsummer Classic one to remember.