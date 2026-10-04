Who Are Tyler Glasnow’s Parents? Meet Greg Glasnow and Donna Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow’s 2026 season has been a rollercoaster. On September 25, he struck out 11 Padres but took the loss, allowing three earned runs over 6.1 innings. Before that, he carved up the Giants, striking out 10 over six innings in a Dodgers win. The 6-foot-8 righty is still searching for consistency, but one thing has never wavered: the family cheering section. Let’s meet the two people who made it all possible: Greg and Donna Glasnow.

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Who are Tyler Glasnow’s parents?

Greg Glasnow and Donna Glasnow aren’t just Tyler’s parents; they’re the blueprint for his athletic DNA. Greg swam and played water polo, while Donna was a gymnast at Cal State Fullerton who later coached Cal State Northridge to a Division II national championship in 1982. The couple has two sons: Tyler and his older brother Ted, who was a standout decathlete at Notre Dame.

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Professionally, Greg started his own hardwood flooring business at just 17 and has been a staple in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1979. Donna handles the day-to-day operations. They’ve since relocated to Arizona, but their roots in the community run deep. Giving back isn’t a publicity stunt for them; it’s just how they operate.

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Where did Greg Glasnow and Donna Glasnow meet?

The Glasnow love story didn’t start with some grand romantic gesture. It began in 1987 when Greg met Donna, and she stepped in to help run his growing flooring business. Greg was the workhorse, a guy who literally lived in his first store because he couldn’t afford both a shop and an apartment. He’d shower at a gym twice a day just to keep things moving.

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Donna was the stabilizer. A former college gymnast with a coaching pedigree, she brought structure and discipline to both the business and the family. Their partnership wasn’t just about marriage; it was about building something together, one plank at a time.

What are Tyler Glasnow’s parents’ ethnicities?

Greg and Donna Glasnow are white, of European descent, and their family tree has strong Irish roots. Tyler’s brother Ted competed for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Tyler himself has been compared to Irish actor Cillian Murphy, a resemblance his own mother acknowledged. The surname “Glasnow” carries Polish or Eastern European origins, but the family’s cultural identity leans heavily American, with that unmistakable Irish-American athletic spirit woven through their story.

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Inside Tyler Glasnow’s relationship with his parents

For Tyler Glasnow, reaching the major leagues may have changed his life, but it hasn’t changed his relationship with his parents. Donna Glasnow is still very much the mom who keeps him in check, even when he’s standing under the brightest lights in baseball.

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In 2021, after Tyler dropped a few F-bombs during a live TV appearance, Donna quickly did what any mom might do. She texted him, “You got to stop cussing on TV. Like, cover your mouth or something.” Tyler’s response summed up their dynamic perfectly: “I should work on covering my mouth like my mom said.”

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His father, Greg Glasnow, has provided plenty of memorable moments of his own. During Tyler’s MLB debut in 2016, Greg was being interviewed on camera when a foul ball suddenly flew toward his section. Instead of making a spectacular catch, he dropped it. “I don’t want to make any excuses. I flubbed the catch,” Greg joked afterward. Tyler, unsurprisingly, wasn’t about to let his dad live it down. “I would expect nothing less. He’s a funny guy,” he said.

Those moments offer a glimpse into the family behind the pitcher. Tyler may now be one of the Dodgers’ key arms, but his parents still seem perfectly comfortable being the people who tease him, keep him grounded and remind him that, despite everything baseball has brought him, he’s still their son. And as Tyler takes the mound, Greg and Donna remain part of the journey, cheering from the sidelines and, apparently, keeping him accountable along the way.