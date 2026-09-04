“Who Gets Screwed”: Dodgers’ Owner Mark Walters’ Ex-Aide Warns Americans Could Pay the Price for MLB’s Billion Dollar Boom

For years, the soaring value of America’s sports franchises looked like a win for everyone. But insurance money fueling those billion‑dollar deals could leave ordinary policyholders exposed if investments fail. That’s the warning raised on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, where Torre and Sam Koppelman examined how capital tied to companies associated with Mark Walter and Magic Johnson has helped drive the sports ownership boom.

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Torre pointed to everyday policyholders whose money enters the system through life insurance and annuities. Then came the caution from a former Guggenheim employee whose voice was disguised for the discussion.

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“So it’s amazing that this entire system is built on retail investors,” the former employee explained. Insurance companies receive a constant stream of money from people buying policies and annuities, which can ultimately help fund loans and investments tied to wealthy investors and their businesses.

That creates a difficult question: what happens if those investments go badly? The insider argued that billionaire owners can potentially walk away from failed ventures through bankruptcy, while ordinary policyholders could be left carrying the consequences. “That’s who gets screwed,” he said, clarifying that the risk lies in hypothetical bankruptcy scenarios rather than documented harm.

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Torre framed the concern around Walter’s dramatic rise in sports. The Guggenheim CEO went from being relatively unknown in sports circles to controlling a portfolio featuring the Dodgers and other major interests. His $2 billion purchase of Los Angeles in 2012 became a defining moment in that transformation.

The Dodgers acquisition itself has now returned to the spotlight. The Athletic reported that some MLB owners questioned Walter’s financing, including concerns about insurance money. Yet the bankruptcy process gave Major League Baseball less control than it normally had over an ownership sale.

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That distinction mattered. The Dodgers were being sold under court supervision after Frank McCourt’s bankruptcy, meaning MLB could not exercise the same influence it typically would during an ownership change. SportsCorp president Marc Ganis suggested Walter’s financing “likely would have been rejected” under the league’s normal process, while acknowledging that bankruptcy left baseball’s “hands tied.”

And that old question now feels more relevant as scrutiny surrounding Walter’s broader business empire grows.

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Walter’s company has pushed back strongly against suggestions that the Dodgers purchase was improper. TWG Global said the transaction underwent significant scrutiny and complied with MLB rules. It also said an outside law firm’s investigation for insurance regulators found no irregularities and resulted in no further action.

Still, federal authorities are now examining whether loans involving Walter’s insurance companies and other businesses were properly disclosed. Insurance regulators are seeking changes involving billions of dollars in loans connected to businesses Walter owns or controls.

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At the same time, Walter agreed to sell his majority stake in the Lakers for a reported $12.5 billion and has reportedly explored selling his Chelsea FC stake. Those moves have inevitably raised fresh questions about his sports portfolio.

Yet the Dodgers remain different. TWG Global has stated that the team “is not being sold and no sale process has been initiated.” That assurance comes as Walter’s Los Angeles tenure reaches remarkable heights, with the Dodgers winning back‑to‑back World Series titles while consistently spending at the top of baseball.

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For fans, Walter’s ownership has largely represented success. But behind that success sits a more complicated financial story, one that now places the billionaire owner, MLB’s 2012 approval process, and the ordinary Americans whose insurance dollars enter the system under an increasingly bright spotlight.