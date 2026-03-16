Who Is Albert Pujols? Dominican Republic WBC Coach’s Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Albert Pujols is a familiar face in the MLB. He is one of the most accomplished hitters in the sport, with more than 700 home runs in his career. He had a 22-year-long MLB career, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals (2001-2011, 2022) and the LA Angels (2012-2021). He is the winner of three NL MVP awards (2005, 2008, 2009), made 11 All-Star teams, and earned two World Series championships with the Cardinals (2006, 2011).

Pujols retired as a baseball player in 2022 after he returned to the Cardinals for the second time. He is currently coaching Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Here’s everything to know about him.

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Where Is Albert Pujols From? What Are His Nationality and Ethnicity?

Born on January 16, 1980, José Alberto Pujols Alcántara is a native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. He moved to the United States in 1996 as a teenager with his father and grandmother to attend school in Missouri.

Pujols, himself a Dominican-American by nationality, carries the Dominican/Caribbean Latino heritage.

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Who Are Albert Pujols’ Parents?

Albert Pujols was born to Bienvenido Pujols, who was a softball pitcher. Pujols’ parents were divorced, and not much is known about his mother. Bienvenido struggled with alcoholism, and as a result, Pujols was raised by his aunts, uncles, and grandmother.

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Who Is Albert Pujols’ Wife?

Albert Pujols and Deidre married each other on January 1, 2000, two years after they met for the first time in 1998. Deidre was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery on March 31, 2022. Just four days after her surgery, Pujols announced their divorce on April 4, 2022. Deidre is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and author by profession.

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Pujols remarried on September 3, 2023. He is currently married to Nicole Fernandez after they dated for a year.

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Does Albert Pujols Have Children?

The former baseball player had four children with Deidre. He also adopted Isabella, Deidre’s daughter from a previous marriage. Isabella, born in 1997, suffers from Down syndrome. Isabella’s condition has inspired them to create the Pujols Family Foundation. The foundation supports families that have children with Down syndrome.

Pujols’ eldest son, Albert Jose Jr., born on January 1, 2000, is the vice president of the foundation.

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Pujols’ daughter, Sophia Adela, is a member of the UC Davis Women’s Gymnastics team. His second son, Ezra, plays basketball in high school. His youngest child is his daughter Esther Grace.

What Is Albert Pujols’ Net Worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Albert Pujols has a net worth of $170 million.