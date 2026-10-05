Who Is Anthony Volpe’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Elle Jowett

Anthony Volpe’s 2026 season has been anything but straightforward. The Yankees shortstop missed the first month and a half while recovering from offseason left shoulder surgery, was briefly optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and returned to New York on May 13 after José Caballero landed on the injured list.

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Despite the setbacks, Volpe has delivered some big moments, including a grand slam and five-RBI performance against the Guardians in September. Through the ups and downs, one person has continued to be by his side: his girlfriend, Elle Jowett.

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Who is Anthony Volpe’s Girlfriend, Elle Jowett?

Elle Jowett is a New York City-based model, fashion student, and social media influencer who’s quietly become one of the more recognizable faces in the Yankees’ WAG circle. Born and raised in Maine, she moved to the Big Apple in the fall of 2023 to pursue her fashion dreams and hasn’t looked back.

She studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan and is expected to graduate in 2027. Before the baseball world knew her name, Jowett was already building a following with lifestyle and fashion content that resonated with a young, aspirational audience. She’s got over 22,000 followers on Instagram and a TikTok presence that’s surpassed 70,000 followers.

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What is Elle Jowett’s Profession?

Jowett wears a few different hats, and she wears them well. Modeling is a big part of her professional life. She’s done beachside shoots, portfolio work, and brand collaborations that regularly light up her Instagram feed. But she’s also an entrepreneur in the making.

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Reports suggest she’s been collaborating with Chase Carter Bellinger, the wife of Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, on a baby care brand, and the two have even posted job openings for startup roles. When she’s not posing for cameras or brainstorming business ideas, she’s a full-time student at FIT.

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In a December 2023 TikTok interview, she described herself simply as a student who’d recently moved to New York. Safe to say, she’s got a lot going on.

How did Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett meet?

The couple connected through Instagram. The two reportedly started following each other around June 2025, and things moved quickly from there. Their first confirmed public appearance together came on September 8, 2025, when Volpe brought Jowett as his date to the Carlos Rodón Foundation’s Willow Gala in Greenwich, Connecticut, a charity auction supporting couples facing infertility and pregnancy loss.

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Photos from that night showed them comfortably posing together, and Yankees fans immediately started digging into who this mystery blonde was. A fan even spotted them at a Megan Moroney concert and on Opening Day, March 27, according to TikTok sightings.

By the time the postseason rolled around, Jowett was a regular at Yankee Stadium, cheering Volpe on in a Yankees letterman jacket and posting a now-viral “wooooohoooo” caption after the Wild Card Series clincher.

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Do Elle Jowett and Anthony Volpe have children?

No kids, not yet, anyway. The couple is still in the early chapters of their relationship. With Volpe at 25 and Jowett still finishing her studies at FIT, they seem focused on building their respective careers.

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What are Elle Jowett’s social media handles?

You can find Jowett on Instagram at @ellejowett. There she shares a mix of modeling shots, fashion moments, and glimpses into her life. Her TikTok is where she first started building her audience, and while she’s less active there now, her older content, including that December 2023 interview about her move to New York, still circulates among curious fans.