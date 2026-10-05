Who Is Austin Wells’ Fiancée? Everything You Need to Know About Caroline Nielson

Austin Wells signed with the New York Yankees in 2020 and finally made his MLB debut in 2023 after years of hard work and development. Now, as he continues his journey with the Yankees, the catcher has another milestone to celebrate off the field.

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In September 2026, Wells announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Caroline Nielson. The exciting news has sparked plenty of interest among fans, who are now curious to know more about the woman who has been by his side. So, who is Caroline Nielson, and how did her relationship with the Yankees catcher begin?

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Who is Austin Wells’ fiancée, Caroline Nielson?

Caroline Nielson was born on March 27, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to AOL, she attended Bishop Gorman High School, which is described as the only Catholic high school in the Diocese of Las Vegas. She graduated in August 2019 with a scholar’s diploma after completing more than 100 hours of community service and earning a place on the honor roll. Interestingly, Austin Wells also attended the same school; however, it isn’t known whether they came together at the time or later.

She would later go to Oklahoma State University, where she studied finance. Like Wells, she was also an athlete, being part of the university’s Cowgirl Equestrian team, and she was good, too. In fact, she earned the NCEA All-Championship Team honor after going 3-0 at the National Championships.

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What is Caroline Nielson’s height and age?

Caroline Nielson is 25 years old, having been born on March 27, 2001. Her exact height remains unknown on public websites and profiles. Most pages speak about her achievements and her relationship with the baseball player.

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The two made their relationship public in 2025 after announcing they were expecting their first child together. Nielson is now engaged to Wells, and their proposal post on Instagram collected over 55K likes in a day after being posted on September 24, 2026. The two officially got engaged on a beach on September 3, 2026.

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How did Austin Wells and Caroline Nielson meet?

Austin Wells and Caroline Nielson are both from Las Vegas and went to Bishop Gorman High School. However, when and where they truly met has been kept under wraps. In fact, the world did not know about them until October 31, 2025. This was the date the couple took to Instagram to announce that Nielson was pregnant with their first child: “our biggest blessing & sweetest surprise. we can’t wait to meet our lil bug,” their first post together read.

The two have also not publicly spoken about their love story, but it appears to be an endearing one. The two have uploaded numerous posts since announcing the pregnancy on Instagram.

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What does Caroline Nielson do for a living?

According to some reports, Caroline Nielson earned an honors degree in Finance with a minor in Economics from Oklahoma State University. Later, she attended the SMU Cox School of Business to get a Master of Science in Business Analytics. According to LinkedIn, her last known workplace was Leeward Renewable Energy, where she started as a Development Intern and later became a Development Associate.

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However, her profile also shows that her Development Associate role at the company ended in July 2025. Her athletic background is also impressive. After being on the Equestrian team in Oklahoma, she went on to be a part of SMU’s team as well while doing her master’s. It was here that she earned the NCEA All-Championship Team honor.

In fact, she recently won the All-Age Non-Pro Trail with a $50,000 prize with her Quarter Horse Made for Naturdays. “I am Caroline Nielson and my horse is Made for Naturdays and we just won the $50,000 All-Age Non-Pro Trail class,” she said in an Instagram post celebrating her victory on horseback. “He is just the chillest boy, just perfect, I just give him mini muffins and he does whatever I ask. There’s not enough good things I can say about this horse, I’m really blessed.”

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Caroline Nielson’s Instagram

Caroline Nielson’s Instagram handle is @carolinenielsonnn. Most of her posts date back to her college days and are from 2024 and earlier. However, her more recent posts give fans a look into her life as a mother to her daughter, Lucy Marie Wells, and, of course, her baseball-star fiancé, Austin Wells.

She also often posts about her career as an equestrian, which has been one of her greatest passions.