Who Is Benji Gil? Meet Mexico Baseball Manager’s Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Team USA vs Team Mexico, one of the most anticipated showdowns of Pool B in the WBC, is scheduled on Monday. Mexico bulldozed Brazil 16-0 after defeating Team GBR in their tournament opener match. Team USA has also tallied up two victories in pool play against Brazil and GBR.

Here’s everything to know about the Mexican coach Benji Gil, who had already led Mexico to finish third in WBC 2023.

Who is Benji Gil, and what is his background?

Romar Benjamin Gil, better known as Benji Gil in the baseball world, is the Mexican manager coaching Team Mexico in the WBC 2026. Born on October 6, 1972, manager Benji is a native of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Gil is a familiar face in the Major Leagues as a player and manager. His professional journey has spanned the USA and Mexico.

What is Benji Gil’s ethnicity and nationality?

Benji Gil is a Mexican national by birth. Gil’s Latino heritage enriched his upbringing. Though he was born in Mexico, Gil moved to the United States at a young age and went through his education there.

Gil attended Castle Park High School in Chula Vista, California, and was a high school All-American.

Who is Benji Gil’s wife?

Benji Gil is married to Carly Gil. The couple resides in Southlake, Texas, and has two children. Gil and Carly celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary in 2023 and share a happy married life.

The Mexican coach met his wife on a blind date. Carly also sang the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game when he was playing for them.

Does Benji Gil have children?

Benji and his wife, Carly, share two sons – Mateo and Gehrig. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Mateo in the third round of the MLB draft in 2018.

Who are Benji Gil’s parents, and what is his family background?

Not much is known about Gil’s parents. But his mother unfortunately died when Gil was in high school and playing as a pitcher.

What is Benji Gil’s net worth in 2026?

Benji Gil’s exact net worth is not publicly known. However, peopleai.com noted his estimated net worth in 2026 around $3.59 million.

What teams has Benji Gil played and managed?

Gil’s career, which started as a baseball player picked by the Texas Rangers in the first round of MLB’s amateur draft in 1991, continues as the coach of the Mexican national baseball team.

MLB playing career

Texas Rangers (1993-1997)

Gil made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 1993 in the opening game of the season. But he was sent to the minor leagues after recording a .123 batting average. He returned in 1995 and played for 130 games, hitting a career best of 9 home runs that year. He stayed with the Rangers till 1997 when he opened as their starting shortstop.

Anaheim Angels (2000–2003)

The latter half of Gil’s MLB career, spanning 8 seasons, was spent at the Anaheim Angels. He signed with the Angels as a free agent and played in various positions, including second base and shortstop. Gil played a vital role in the Angels’ 2002 World Series victory over the San Francisco Giants. He was 4-for-5 and scored a double in his only World Series appearance.

Gil recorded 32 career homers with a .641 OPS in his 604 MLB game appearances.

After 2005, Gil moved to Mexico, where he played with the Tomateros de Culiacán for 13 seasons in the Mexican Pacific League.

Coaching & managing career

Benji Gil built his career as a coach and manager in MLB and internationally. His coaching journey started in 2014 as the manager of Tomateros de Culiacán, where he continued till 2020.

In 2020, Gil became the manager of the Mexican national baseball team for the Olympics.

Gil also became the inaugural manager of Mariachis of Guadalajara in the Mexican League in 2021. He led the team to finish top of the table with a 46-17 regular-season record, but eventually lost to Toros de Tijuana in the North Division Championship Series.

Gil again became the manager of Tomateros de Culiacán fduring the 2022-2023 Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LAMP) winter season. Following a poor start of the season, he was fired in November 2022. But the front office had to rehire him within hours the same day after players protested.

His career as an MLB coach began with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 when he became their first base coach. Gil returned to the Angels in 2023 as an infield coach.

In 2023, Gil managed the Mexican team in their historic WBC run. Under Gil, Team Mexico managed an 11-5 upset over Team USA during pool play.