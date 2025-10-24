Who is Blake Snell’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Haeley Snell

In 2016, Blake Snell made his MLB debut in a Tampa Bay Rays uniform at Yankee Stadium. He spent five solid years in Tampa Bay, becoming a force on the mound. The big change came when the Rays traded him to San Diego in a package deal that also sent Luis Patiño, Blake Hunt, Cole Wilcox, and Francisco Mejía to the other team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After playing for the Padres, Snell went north to play for the San Francisco Giants for a season. In November 2024, he signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that really changed the game. In his first season with the team, he’s now wearing Dodger blue. But what about his support system behind it all?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Blake Snell’s wife, Haeley Snell?

Haeley Ryane Snell doesn’t talk much about her personal life. She was born around 1994 and likes to keep her life private. But her social media has a few hints about her days.

Her Instagram shows that she graduated from the University of Washington in 2016, where she studied sociology with a focus on disability studies as her minor. And she didn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Blake Snell’s wife went on with her education and moved to sunny Southern California. She worked on a master’s degree in marketing and communications management at USC, gaining professional experience along with her academic background.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Blake Snell and Haeley Snell meet?

Blake and Haeley haven’t told anyone the exact story of how they met, but the timeline shows that they started dating around 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imago Credit: IMAGO

That September, Blake made things official on Instagram by posting a birthday message to Haeley. That was all it took for the world to know they were together.

They’ve been letting fans see into their lives through social media posts since then. Their feeds tell the story of a couple building a life together.

Do Blake and Haeley Snell have any children?

Blake and Haeley now have two little boys, which makes their home twice as happy. They’ve told the world the name of one of their sons, Kaedyn Snell, and from the pictures they post on social media, it’s clear that he’s stolen their hearts. Blake and Haeley have decided to keep the name of their second son private for now to keep the munchkin away from the spotlight, at least for a while!

What does Haeley Snell do for a living?

Blake Snell’s Wife’s LinkedIn tells the story of someone who’s been hustling in the sports and marketing world for years.

She left the University of Washington in 2016 and started working right away. For the next five years, she worked as a digital influencer marketing manager at Marketing and Creative Services to build her skills. In 2019, the Chicago Bulls called her, and she jumped at the chance to work inside sales for one of basketball’s most famous teams.

She got her master’s degree from USC in 2020 and then switched gears to work as a baseball consultant for the Seattle Select Baseball Club. That consulting job grew into something bigger in December 2020.

Haeley became the Director of Operations for Seattle Select Baseball and Showcase Sports NW, and she is still doing great in that role. But she didn’t want to stop at just one business.

Mrs. Snell made Goldilocks Charm and Bar, her own line of jewelry that includes custom necklaces and bracelets. Her Instagram feed shows that she can balance both worlds. During the day, she runs youth baseball operations, and at night, she works on her jewelry business.

What are Haeley Snell’s social media handles?

Blake Snell’s wife keeps her social media presence pretty active across a few platforms.

On Instagram, you can find her personal account at @haeleyryane, where she’s built up quite the following–over 21k people are tuning in to see what she’s up to these days. It’s where she shares slices of her life, from family moments to her various projects.

She’s also carved out a separate space for her jewelry venture with the handle @goldilock.charm.bar. This one is still in its early stages, with around 300 followers and just seven posts so far, but it’s her dedicated spot for showcasing her charm and bar necklace designs.

And if you want the professional side of Haeley, she maintains an active LinkedIn profile under the name Haeley Mar, connecting with folks in the business world.