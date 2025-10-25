Who Is Bo Bichette’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Alexis

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the World Series for the first time since 1993, and Bo Bichette is taking the field at second base—a position he hasn’t played in a game since his Triple-A days in 2019. And, of course, his fiancée, Alexis, is there rooting for him.

Who is Bo Bichette’s fiancée? All you need to know about Alexis

Bo Bichette locked in a lifelong contract earlier this year. But another big thing happened to him in 2025.

This May, the Toronto Blue Jays star got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Alexis. The couple is expected to tie the knot by January 2026. Other than that, the couple keeps their lives private, with no social media presence from either of them. And expectedly, that led to surprising fans after their engagement news was revealed.

Bo Bichette has even been seen smiling in the dugout from time to time, though his usual game face is more of a focused, thousand-yard stare. That may have something to do with the fact that he’s in an especially happy place right now. And there’s one more thing we do know.

Bichette talked briefly about his wedding plans back in July. When asked about having a live band in the party, he replied, “I’ve heard something about a violinist. That’s all I know.” And when the interviewer mentioned his musical inclination and if he’s “going to jump on stage,” Bo smiled with his known calmness. “No, I definitely won’t. Definitely not.” Can that be an indication towards future Mrs. Bichette’s taste? We can only speculate!

A lot has changed for Bichette this year. First, he surprisingly chopped off his signature flowing hair, marking the end of the iconic Bo Bichette headband. Then came the engagement. And on the field, he was moved in the batting order from leadoff to cleanup hitter.

How long have they been together? Understand the timeline

Bo Bichette and Alexis have been together for a long time, though the exact period of their relationship isn’t publicly disclosed. The couple has kept their romance private. But their engagement adds a personal milestone to Bo Bichette’s successful 2025 season.

Bo Bichette is back in the lineup for the World Series after a knee injury sidelined him on the IL in early September. Game 1 marks his first appearance since then. The two-time All-Star is hitting fourth in the order and, for the first time in his big league career, manning second base after years of playing shortstop.

During the regular season, Bichette appeared in 139 games, hitting .311 with 18 home runs. He’s widely regarded as one of the best contact hitters in the game.