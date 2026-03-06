Who Is Bobby Witt Jr.’s Wife, Maggie Black? Everything You Should Know About Her

Bobby Witt Jr. keeps his life steady off the field. The Kansas City Royals star married his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Black, after years together. Their story started in high school hallways, long before packed stadiums chanted his name.

What does Maggie Black do? All to know about her education and profession

Maggie Black built her own path outside the baseball spotlight. She works as a personal trainer focused on strength and conditioning. Fitness has always been part of her daily rhythm. After high school in Texas, she pursued further education in health. Her academic background centers around wellness, training, and athletic performance studies. That foundation shaped her professional direction early on.

She now trains clients, sharing structured programs and lifestyle guidance. Friends describe her as disciplined but warm. She balances early workouts with late baseball games. Health brands occasionally collaborate with her online presence. She promotes balanced routines rather than extreme transformations. That steady mindset mirrors the consistency required in professional sports. While her husband plays under bright stadium lights, she builds strength quietly behind the scenes.

How did Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black meet?

Their love story began inside a Texas high school classroom. Witt had a crush but needed an excuse. He asked Maggie’s best friend for her class schedule. Soon, he transferred into her physics class. It sounds straight from a teenage movie script. They started dating not long after that bold move. Afternoons meant homework, football games, and Whataburger stops. Baseball dreams were already forming for him then. She cheered from the stands before scouts filled them. Their relationship grew alongside his rising reputation. By graduation, they were inseparable and serious.

When and where did Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black get married?

The couple married on December 14 in Dallas, Texas. Their ceremony and reception took place at the Thompson Hotel. Around 300 guests attended the winter celebration. Many Kansas City Royals teammates filled the ballroom pews. MLB friends like Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield joined, too. They wanted a timeless but modern aesthetic throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGGIE WITT (@maggswitt)

Black, white, and fern green shaped the design palette. A ballroom transformed into a chapel setting. Later, guests discovered a surprise Whataburger replica reception. They renamed it “Witt-a-burger” for the night. It beautifully honored their teenage hangout memories. Both called it the best night of their lives.

How many kids do Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black have together?

Right now, they do not have children together. Still, conversations about family already feel meaningful. Black has openly shared hopes of expanding someday. Witt talks about building a lifelong partnership first. They want strong foundations before adding little footsteps. Baseball seasons demand travel, discipline, and long stretches away. Parenthood would require intentional balance and support systems.

Friends say they approach future plans thoughtfully. They value faith, stability, and shared goals deeply. For now, they focus on marriage and careers. Offseasons allow quiet dinners and simple routines. Eventually, they picture kids running through backyard grass. That chapter just hasn’t started yet.

What is Maggie Black’s Instagram account?

Maggie shares glimpses of her life on Instagram. Her handle, @maggswitt, proudly reflects her married name. She has built a following of around fifteen thousand people. Her posts mix health, travel, and baseball life moments. Workout clips sit beside beach sunsets and stadium snapshots.

She often supports her husband during big games. Occasionally, she collaborates with wellness-related brands. She keeps captions personal rather than overly polished. Followers see candid smiles and behind-the-scenes routines. It feels less curated, more authentic. She balances supportive spouse energy with independent ambition. Social media becomes another space where her steady personality shines.