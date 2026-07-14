Who Is Bryan Baker? Tampa Bay Rays Pitchers’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Bryan Scott Baker didn’t become a Major League pitcher overnight. He earned every opportunity through years of college baseball, minor league development, and consistent performances across multiple organizations. While his success on the field continues to grow, Baker has kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight. Let’s explore more about his career, family, net worth, contract, and personal life.

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Who is Bryan Baker?

Bryan Scott Baker was born on December 2, 1994, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He throws and bats right-handed while working primarily as a relief pitcher. After starring at Choctawhatchee High School, Baker developed further with North Florida before entering professional baseball.

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He made his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on September 5, 2021, delivering a scoreless inning against Oakland. Since then, he has also played for the Baltimore Orioles before joining the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2025 season. Baker earned his first MLB All-Star selection in 2026, strengthening his reputation as a reliable late-inning bullpen arm. Through July 8, 2026, he owns a 14-11 record, 3.54 ERA, and 275 strikeouts. He’s now considered one of Tampa Bay’s trusted relief options.

Who is Bryan Baker’s wife?

Bryan Baker is married to Cass Baker, who confirmed their marriage through social media. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2025, and Cass celebrated the occasion with a post captioned, “Mr & Mrs 🤍 11.22.25.”

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While Baker keeps his personal life largely private, she regularly shares moments from their life together on her Instagram account. However, the couple hasn’t publicly shared details about when they first met or whether they have children.

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Who are Bryan Baker’s parents & siblings?

Bryan Baker was raised by his parents, Cathy and Scott Baker, in Fort Walton Beach. They supported his athletic development from youth baseball through his professional journey. He also has an older sister named Chelsea, who remains part of his close family. His athletic background extends beyond baseball, through relatives with collegiate sports experience.

His grandfather, Ed Baker, played football at Auburn University. Meanwhile, cousin Matt Krembel competed in collegiate golf at Army. Despite those connections, the family generally stays outside the public spotlight.

What is Bryan Baker’s ethnicity & nationality?

Bryan Baker is White by ethnicity and American by nationality. He was born and raised in Florida before building his professional baseball career across several organizations. Although his nationality and ethnicity are publicly known, Baker has never spoken extensively about his religious beliefs. As a result, his religion remains undisclosed.

What is Bryan Baker’s net worth?

Bryan Baker’s estimated net worth stands around $4.9 million in 2026, largely built through MLB salaries and signing bonuses. His career began with a $100,000 signing bonus after the 2016 MLB Draft. Pre-arbitration salaries steadily increased before his first arbitration contract with Tampa Bay.

Baker signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract for the 2026 season, representing his highest annual salary so far. Unlike many MLB stars, Baker has no widely reported endorsement portfolio, making baseball earnings his primary income source.

What is Bryan Baker’s MLB contract & salary?

Bryan Baker avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2026 season. The agreement guarantees his full salary, with no reported signing bonus. He remains under team control through arbitration before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2028 season. His estimated career earnings have reached approximately $4.88 million.

2016 Colorado Rockies $100,000 (Signing Bonus) 2021 Toronto Blue Jays $570,500 2022 Baltimore Orioles $700,500 2023 Baltimore Orioles $729,000 2024 Baltimore Orioles $740,000 2025 Orioles/Rays $768,700 2026 Tampa Bay Rays $1,275,000

What are Bryan Baker’s MLB career highlights?

Bryan Baker’s career reflects patience, resilience, and consistent improvement through professional baseball. He reached the majors after several seasons of development across multiple minor league systems. Baker debuted with Toronto during the 2021 season before finding consistent opportunities in Baltimore’s bullpen. He recorded his first career victory in 2022 and later collected his first MLB save.

Following a midseason trade, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025 and continued to handle meaningful relief innings. His biggest career milestone arrived in 2026 when he earned his first MLB All-Star selection. Through July 8, 2026, Baker owns a 14-11 record, 3.54 ERA, and 275 strikeouts, highlighting his steady value as a dependable Major League reliever.