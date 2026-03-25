Who Is Cade Winquest? New York Yankees Pitcher’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

The New York Yankees have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season. Alongside the likes of David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Fernando Cruz, the bullpen will have their Rule 5 draft pick. The Yankees chose Cade Winquest from the St Louis Cardinals as their first Rule 5 pick in 14 years since 2011. The Yankees had to carry Winquest on their 26-man roster or otherwise return him to the Cardinals. They kept him on the roster and optioned their 2024 Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, to Triple-A.

Here’s everything to know about Winquest, a new addition to the Yankees’ bullpen.

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Who is Cade Winquest?

Born on April 30, 2000, Cade Ryan Winquest is an American professional baseball player from Fort Worth, Texas. Winquest, a right-handed pitcher, is set to make his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2026. The Yankees have included the 25-year-old in the bullpen of their Opening Day roster.

A Rule 5 pick from the Cardinals, he has pitched in 10 innings with an ERA of 7.20 and eight strikeouts in Spring Training for the Yankees.

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Who is Cade Winquest’s Girlfriend?

Though little is publicly known about Winquest’s relationship, his girlfriend, Viktoria, is a resident of New York, as per the Daily News. He was reportedly having a throwing session in the afternoon near Viktoria’s place when the news of his Yankees’ selection broke.

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Winquest also met the Yankees’ coach, Matt Blake, in person at The Smith in Midtown, when he was visiting his girlfriend.

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Who are Cade Winquest’s Parents & Siblings?

Cade was born to Brian and Stephanie Winquest. While not much is known about his parents, in an interview with northjersey.com, Winquest shared that his parents were track stars when he was young.

His parents will be present to show their support at the Yankees’ season opener series against the San Francisco Giants.

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No information about his siblings is publicly available.

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What is Cade Winquest’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

The 6-foot-2 RHP is an American, a native of Texas. Details about Winquest’s ethnicity or religious beliefs are not known.

What is Cade Winquest’s Net Worth?

Cade Winquest’s net worth is not known.

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What is Cade Winquest’s MLB Contract & Salary?

The RHP does not have a ‘long-term’ deal yet. The Yankees have chosen him as their Rule 5 pick, and before this, he was pitching in the minor leagues.

The MLB league minimum for 2026 is $780,000. However, the Yankees have currently slated Winquest for $820,000 on their active payroll.

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In 2022, the Cardinals signed him on a $174,600 bonus, according to Spotrac.com.

What Are Cade Winquest’s MLB Career Highlights?

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Winquest in the 8 round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of Texas at Arlington. After being drafted, he spent his time in the minor leagues— Palm Beach in 2023, Peoria in 2024, and was promoted to the double-A Springfield in July 2025.

Last season, he pitched 42.1 innings with a 3.19 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 8 games at Springfield. For the 2026 season, the Yankees selected him as their Rule 5 draft pick.

During his draft year in 2022, the Yankees were already interested in him, as per reports. But the Cardinals got their pick first, and Winquest got selected.

In 2026, Winquest’s numbers suffered in the Spring Training as he gave up nine runs, eight earned runs, three homers, allowing four walks. He boasts a pitch mix featuring a mid-90s fastball, an upper-70s curveball, and a low-80s slider alongside his cutter. Despite a rough Spring, the Yankees liked his pitching quality and velocity.

“He’s got big velocity. He has characteristics that our pitching group is good at working with. We’ll get him with our pitching department and make a few tweaks. He’s somebody who hopefully could help us,” said assistant general manager Michael Fishman.

The Yankees are looking forward to shaping Winquest into a reliable arm for their bullpen.