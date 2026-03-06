Who Is Cal Raleigh’s Girlfriend, Hannah Shimek? Everything You Should Know About Her

Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, is a Seattle native and former college softball standout who shares his passion for sports. Dating since 2023, they’ve appeared together at Mariners events, blending her athletic background with quiet support for his MVP-caliber career.

What does Hannah Shimek do? All to know about her education and profession

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hannah Marie Shimek balances a corporate career with her roots as an elite athlete. A multisport star at Inglemoor High School, she earned All-KingCo first-team honors in three positions and academic accolades before attending Southern Oregon University (SOU). There, she double-majored in communications and business, playing softball for the Raiders from 2017–2021. Hannah batted .461 lifetime, ranking high in hits and RBIs while helping win two NAIA national championships—earning multisport athlete honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, she works as a sales and marketing specialist at Cascade Sales Inc., leveraging her communications expertise. She also instructs hitting for softball and baseball, drawing from her championship pedigree. Her low-key professional life aligns with Raleigh’s grind, focusing on performance and community without seeking fame.

How did Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek likely connected through college sports circles, though details remain private. Reports suggest they began dating in 2023, debuting publicly at the 2024 Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree. Their bond strengthened by July 2025’s All-Star red carpet, where they turned heads, and September’s AL West title celebration with Raleigh’s family. Shared athletic worlds, his baseball dominance, her softball stardom, fueled their chemistry.

Imago Source: Hannah Shimek’s Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Cal and Hannah Shimek married?

No, Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek are not married. The couple has maintained a committed relationship since 2023 without engagement or wedding announcements. They’ve prioritized privacy amid Raleigh’s stardom, attending events as partners but avoiding marriage speculation. No records indicate a ceremony, positioning them as MLB’s steady, low-profile duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek have kids together?

Cal Raleigh and Hannah Shimek have no children together. The couple, dating since 2023, focuses on careers and relationship growth amid Raleigh’s demanding MLB schedule. Neither has shared parenthood plans publicly, but Hannah’s supportive role, cheering All-Stars and playoffs, hints at future family thoughts. Raleigh’s family-centric thanks (parents, siblings) suggest he’d embrace fatherhood, while Shimek’s athletic-business balance offers stability. For now, they savor a couple life, shielding private aspirations from the spotlight. Fans speculate post-extension stability could prompt steps forward, but privacy reigns—no rush in their shared journey from sports worlds to Mariners magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Hannah Shimek’s Instagram account

Hannah Shimek’s Instagram (@hannahshimek_) offers glimpses into her life, with posts supporting Raleigh, his 49th homer (“Greatness witnessed… I love you big”), All-Star looks, and AL West celebrations. Followers see softball throwbacks, career wins, and Mariners family vibes alongside friends, travel, and fitness. Rare collabs or promotions keep it authentic, no influencer push, pure low-key cheer for her man amid his “Big Dumper” era.