Who Is Carson Benge? Mets Top Prospect’s Contract, Parents, Girlfriend, Ethnicity & More

Everyone’s already circling Carson Benge, because the New York Mets don’t hand out real roles without conviction. The conversation isn’t accidental; it’s built on decisions, timing, and a system quietly fast-tracking him. And yes, this piece leans into the noise around him, because there’s enough substance to justify it.

Who Is Carson Benge?

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Carson Grant Benge was born on January 20, 2003, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and grew up playing baseball in Yukon, Oklahoma, where he starred at Yukon High School before committing to play at Oklahoma State University.

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At Yukon, he emerged as a two‑way star with an 8‑1 record, 124 strikeouts, and a .490 batting average in his senior year, a performance that helped put him on the radar of college scouts before he enrolled at Oklahoma State.

After recovering from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2022, he returned in 2023 to make his collegiate debut as both a pitcher and outfielder, earning Freshman All‑America honors and First Team All‑Big 12 recognition for his strong play on both sides of the ball.

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His improvement continued the following season as he became a top draft prospect, with scouts noting his increased consistency at the plate, improved strength, and refined overall feel for the game that led to him being selected 19th overall in the 2024 draft.

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What are Carson Benge’s MLB Draft & Contract Details?

Carson Benge was selected by the New York Mets with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, officially signing with the club on July 23, 2024, for a $3,997,500 signing bonus on a standard first‑professional contract after agreeing terms with the organization.

That contract followed a standout collegiate run at Oklahoma State, where his bat and glove made scouts believe he could be a core position player rather than a two‑way mystery. After signing, the Mets transitioned him into a full‑time outfielder.

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And throughout the 2025 season, he steadily improved his plate discipline, power profile, and defensive chops while advancing through three minor league levels before earning an Opening Day roster chance in 2026. Fans watched his journey with genuine excitement as a first‑round investment that turned into real on‑field development, highlighting how a modest contract and consistent work can turn into a big league opportunity.

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What Is Carson Benge’s Salary & Net Worth?

Carson Benge’s 2026 base salary with the New York Mets is $780,000, the amount he will earn this year under his current major league contract as tracked by Spotrac. That figure reflects his pre‑arbitration pay in his first MLB season after being drafted and signed, a period when young players earn close to the league minimum.

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While there’s no widely published “net worth” estimate for Carson Benge yet, his $3,997,500 signing bonus from the 2024 draft adds substantial early career earnings, and making an Opening Day roster should increase his future value significantly.

Who Are Carson Benge’s Parents?

Carson Benge was born to his father, Kevin Benge, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and grew up in a household with two older brothers, Garrett and Tyler, and a sister named Sidney. His father, Kevin Benge, has worked as a purchasing manager at Equipment Technology Inc, graduated with a business degree from the University of Phoenix, and provided support during Carson’s youth and early baseball journey.

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Growing up around his older siblings’ baseball experiences, Carson often learned from them on local fields, which helped shape his competitive instincts and work ethic as he developed into a college star.

As Carson advanced through college and into professional baseball, the support and guidance from his family remained important, with his older brother Garrett having had his own draft experience that offered Carson a blueprint for pursuing his dreams.

Fans have watched him mature from a young player in Yukon, Oklahoma, into a first‑round draft pick and Mets prospect, a transformation that reflects both his hard work and his family’s long involvement in the game.

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What Is Carson Benge’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Carson Benge is an American by birth, born on January 20, 2003, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, clearly establishing his nationality as United States. He is also identified as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, which reflects his Native American ethnic heritage, something noted specifically in his personal profile.

Imago Binghamton Rumble Ponies Vs. Somerset Patriots Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Carson Benge 10 comes off the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 5, 2025. Somerset N.Y. United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-clevelan250805_npxQO.jpg

Is Carson Benge Dating Anyone?

Carson Benge is currently dating Kennedy Kropp, a student at Oklahoma State University and member of the Oklahoma State Theta sorority, with their relationship publicly beginning in May 2023 when she first shared a photo with him on Instagram. They celebrated their one‑year anniversary on May 29, 2024, marking a steady and supportive bond that fans have followed alongside his rapid rise through the minors.

What Position Does Carson Benge Play & What Are His Strengths?

Carson Benge is primarily an outfielder, starting in right field for the New York Mets, a move that came after he was drafted and transitioned from being a two‑way college player to a full‑time position player. He has improved by showing strong contact skills, low swing‑and‑miss rates, deep counts, good walks, and solid defense with excellent range and a strong arm, all of which helped him earn a major league roster spot.

What’s Next for Carson Benge With the Mets?

Carson Benge’s next chapter with the New York Mets has shifted from potential to reality after he earned an Opening Day roster spot and is set to debut in right field on March 26 against the Pirates, a clear sign the organization believes he’s ready for a full big league opportunity.

After progressing through the minors and earning Mets Minor League Player of the Year honors in 2025, Benge’s bat discipline, defensive tools, and overall polish helped him make the leap faster than many expected. Fans watching his spring training saw that he could handle real live pitching, putting up strong contact rates and earning trust from the coaching staff.

While he still has room to grow once the season begins, his development timeline went from “future possibility” to immediate reality this spring, energizing a fan base that’s eager to see how his skill set holds up day‑to‑day.

Carson Benge has proven that the New York Mets’ investment in youth can quickly turn into results. Fans will debate his long-term impact, but his rise shows preparation often beats hype in baseball. Expect the conversation around Benge to stay loud because patience rarely makes highlight reels for rookies.