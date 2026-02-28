Who Is Daniel Serafini? Everything to Know About the Ex-MLB Pitcher, Ex-Wife, Children, Parents, Net Worth, Verdict and More

March 10, 2025: Daniel Serafini, 49, enters Placer Superior Court in Roseville on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, for his arraignment for the murder of his father-in-law Robert Gary Spohr and the attempted murder of Spohr s wife, Wendy Wood, at their Lake Tahoe home. – ZUMAm67_ 20250310_zaf_m67_009 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJrx

MLB has been hit with some deeply troubling news, as former pitcher Daniel Serafini has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his father-in-law. Now, while MLB has unfortunately seen its share of former players run into legal trouble over the years, a case involving homicide at this level is virtually unprecedented.

Given Serafini’s already turbulent reputation during his playing days, it’s a story that brings both his career and his personal struggles back into focus. From his time on the mound to the issues that seemed to follow him off the field, there’s a lot to unpack about his professional journey and how it ultimately spiraled into such a tragic and shocking outcome.

Let’s take a closer look at Serafini’s MLB career and the events that led to this devastating chapter.

Who is Daniel Serafini? Everything to know about the ex-MLB pitcher

Notably, Daniel Serafini was the 26th overall pick in the 1992 MLB Draft by the Twins, and he eventually made his big-league debut in 1996. Then over the course of his career, he suited up for six different teams: the Twins, Cubs, Padres, Pirates, Reds, and Rockies. He even managed to carve out some late-career success overseas in Japan’s NPB.

However, things took a turn in 2007 when he was handed a 50-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. That’s the moment that, in many ways, marked the beginning of his slide away from the game.

Imago May 19, 2025, Auburn, Ca, USA: Daniel Serafini, listens to opening arguments by Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Miller, with his attorneys David Dratman and David Fischer, in Superior Court on Monday, May 19, 2025, in Auburn. Serafini, the former baseball player who allegedly murdered his in-laws, remains in custody at the Placer County Jail. Auburn USA – ZUMAj89_ 20250519_zaf_j89_002 Copyright: xPaulxKitagakixJr.x

After his MLB days were over, Serafini also tried his hand at several business ventures. But financial troubles followed, and reports of mounting debt painted a picture of instability. Eventually, that downward spiral led to the shocking and tragic involvement in the murder of his father-in-law. So a stunning and heartbreaking fall from grace that the fans could have imagined during his days on the mound.

Who are Daniel Serafini’s parents? All you need to know

There’s very limited information about Daniel Serafini’s personal life before his marriage. No information is available about his parents, and most of his personal documents are in his in-laws’ names. He was born in Italy, which allowed him to represent Italy in the 2013 WBC.

Who is his ex-wife? Why did the two separate? Know the details about his family

Serafini’s most recent wife is Erin Spohr. The two reportedly tied the knot in Hawaii in 2010 or 2011, and they share two young sons. But their relationship took a dramatic turn in 2025.

Just a week after a jury found Serafini guilty of murdering her father and attempting to murder her mother, Erin filed for divorce on July 21, 2025. Interestingly, in her divorce filing, she described their relationship as “amicable,” a detail that added another layer of complexity to an already heartbreaking situation.

Hence, much like his professional career, which was filled with ups and downs, Serafini’s personal life also appears to have been deeply turbulent, ultimately culminating in a tragic and highly public downfall.

Who are Daniel Serafini’s Father and Mother-in-law? What happened to them

According to reports, Daniel Serafini’s father-in-law was Robert Gary Spohr (70), and his mother-in-law was Wendy Wood (68). Reportedly, they were attacked on June 5, 2021, when Serafini entered his in-laws’ home and waited for them to return before opening fire. While Spohr was killed instantly by a gunshot wound to the head, Wood survived the initial shooting but later died by suicide.

As the case unfolded, prosecutors argued that Serafini had planned the attack in an effort to deal with mounting financial problems tied to his bar business, which at one point had left him owing thousands of dollars in debt. However, now, while Serafini remains in custody serving his sentence, both of his in-laws met tragic ends in a case that has stunned many!

What is the verdict in his case? Understand in detail

Daniel Serafini was ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge. And on top of that, he received a second life sentence for the attempted murder conviction and an additional 25 years to life for burglary.

However, even after the verdict was handed down, Serafini maintained his innocence in court. It is reported that he might appeal the ruling, meaning the legal process may not be over just yet. There’s still a possibility that the case could resurface in a higher court, potentially leading to another chapter in this already dramatic and tragic saga.

Daniel Serafini’s professional career, net worth, stats, and more

While Daniel Serafini put together a respectable 13-year run in the majors across six different franchises, his financial picture tells a very different story. Despite earning more than $14 million over the course of his professional baseball career, his estimated net worth as of 2026 is reportedly in the negative!

And we can assume that much of that money is drained by poor investments. It’s a stunning fall when you consider how promising he once looked. After bursting onto the scene in the early ’90s, he showed flashes of real talent, even posting 127 SOs and a sharp 1.72 WHIP at one point.

Hence, for a pitcher who once had that kind of potential and longevity in the league, it’s hard to imagine a more tragic and sobering ending than the one that has unfolded.