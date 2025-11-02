Who Is Dodgers’s First Base Coach Chris Woodward? Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Net Worth, Contract and More

Freddie Freeman has been one of the brightest stars for the Dodgers during the World Series. And if you remember that epic 18-game marathon in Game 3, you know exactly why. Beyond his clutch performances at the plate, Freeman’s defensive skills at first base are just as impressive. With a career fielding percentage hovering around .996, he’s consistently proven to be a run-saver for his team, leading all first basemen with 13 DRS in the 2025 postseason alone.

But while Freeman’s brilliance on the field gets plenty of attention, few fans know about the mastermind helping shape his defensive excellence, Dodgers first base coach Chris Woodward. So, let’s take a closer look at Woodward, both on a personal and professional level, to learn more about him.

Who is Chris Woodward?

Well, Chris Woodward’s baseball journey is quite the story. A former utility player, he suited up for teams like the Blue Jays, Mets, Braves, Mariners, and Red Sox between 1999 and 2012. However, while much of his playing career was spent in the minors, his real recognition came after he transitioned into coaching.

Woodward began his post-playing career with the Mariners as a minor league infield coordinator before being promoted to the big league staff as an infield coach in 2014, and then as their first base coach in 2015. After spending time with both the Dodgers and the Rangers, he returned to Los Angeles in 2023, first as an infield instructor, then promoted to first base coach in 2024.

And since then, he’s been a steady presence on the Dodgers’ staff, continuing to make his mark in L.A.

Who are his parents? Meet Cheryl Woodward

So, who’s the real influence behind Chris Woodward? A big part of that story starts with his mother, Cheryl Woodward. Reportedly, after his parents divorced when Chris was just 12, Cheryl became his rock. Their close bond is something he’s never been shy about, as his Instagram often reflects the deep love and respect he has for her.

In fact, back in 2021, Woodward recalled feeling nostalgic being back in Los Angeles, mentioning, “My mom has a picture of it,” a small but touching reminder of how connected he remains to his roots.

Another major figure in his life was his longtime mentor, Coach Tom Quinley. He played a pivotal role in shaping Woodward’s path toward professional baseball. He reportedly also gave Woodward his first real glimpse of the major leagues. It was a moment that left a lasting impression and helped set the stage for the career Woodward would build.

Who is his wife? All about Erin Woodward

After his mother, Chris Woodward’s second-in-command is his wife, Erin. She has often been described as his biggest supporter, standing by him through the ups and downs of his journey as both a player and a coach. What’s interesting is that she has extensive experience in the game, having even managed a Little League team herself!!!

The couple has three children together, and family plays a central role in Woodward’s life. There are instances in which Chris has spoken about how much he values balance. That’s staying grounded and connected to his family even amid the demanding travel and schedule that come with MLB. However, Erin tends to stay out of the public spotlight. But her job includes mentoring their son, Grady, in Little League, and supporting his husband is worth every applause.

What is Chris Woodward’s net worth? Know contract, salary, and more

While there isn’t a lot of information out there about Chris Woodward’s exact net worth or salary, it’s clear he’s built a solid career across multiple roles in baseball, both as a player and a manager. For instance, one of his notable milestones came in November 2021, when he signed a contract extension with the Rangers, securing his role as manager through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024!

Now, in the latest development, Woodward’s name has surfaced again. This time, as a potential candidate to take over as manager for the Braves following Brian Snitker’s departure.

A look at his professional career

Notably, Chris Woodward spent 12 seasons in the big leagues… And over 659 games, he hit 33 home runs and drove in 191 runs, while showcasing his versatility by playing seven different positions and maintaining a solid .966 fielding percentage. Moreover, with a career batting average of .219, Woodward was always recognized more for his defense and leadership than his bat.

His biggest career breakthrough, however, came in the coaching world. Reportedly, as the Dodgers’ first base coach, he played a key role in helping the team reach back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018, which eventually led to his managerial opportunity with the Rangers in 2019. Now, with the Dodgers once again in the hunt for another World Series title, a championship win would mark yet another major milestone in Woodward’s baseball journey.