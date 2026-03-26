Who Is Dylan Carlson? Chicago Cubs Outfielders’ Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Dylan Carlson isn’t just another face in the outfield; the Chicago Cubs might as well have drafted a one-man highlight reel. Love him or roll your eyes, he’s quietly proving that being twenty-something in MLB doesn’t mean playing small, and the numbers backing him up aren’t exactly imaginary.

Who is Dylan Carlson?

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Dylan James Carlson was born on October 23, 1998, in Elk Grove, California, and came up through Elk Grove High before being a first‑round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

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He made his Major League debut on August 15, 2020, at age 21 with the St. Louis Cardinals, recording his first hit and first home run that season. His career through 2025 shows a .233 batting average with 43 home runs and 195 RBI in 1,755 MLB at‑bats, giving a clear statistical backbone to his performance so far.

Now age 27, Carlson is part of the Chicago Cubs’ outfield mix after signing a minor‑league deal that led to a 26‑man roster spot for the 2026 season. Fans remember his solid rookie showing and high prospect buzz, but his recent .203 average with 6 home runs over 217 plate appearances in 2025 tells of the bumps he’s faced.

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Imago St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson slides safely into third base in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, July 17, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SLP2023071719 BILLxGREENBLATT

His journey from top prospect to current Cubs depth piece blends promise, real results, and the rawness of baseball life lived out in box scores.

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Is Dylan Carlson dating anyone currently?

There is no reliable, verifiable public information showing that Dylan Carlson is currently dating anyone, when they might have met, or what her profession is.

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Who are Dylan Carlson’s Parents?

Dylan Carlson’s father is Jeff Carlson, who coached him in baseball at Elk Grove High School in California throughout his youth and into his senior season. His mom, Caryn Carlson, is a breast cancer survivor who has supported him and his younger brother Tanner throughout their lives and often attended his games with the family.

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Tanner Carlson also plays baseball at the college level, showing that baseball runs deeply in the family and that Dylan has at least one sibling involved in organized sports.

Jeff’s role as both coach and dad helped shape Dylan’s early baseball path, with Dylan playing varsity as a freshman under his guidance. Caryn’s presence at games and her long fight with illness have created emotional memories for Carlson and his brother, tying family support to his on‑field life. There is no public evidence of other siblings beyond Tanner or other children in the Carlson household at this time.

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What is Dylan Carlson’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Dylan Carlson is an American citizen born in Elk Grove, California, on October 23, 1998, which makes him American by nationality with U.S. citizenship from birth. There’s no official public record listing his detailed ethnic background, but being born and raised in the United States confirms his nationality as American.

Given the available facts, only his American nationality is verifiable, and specifics about his ethnicity aren’t documented in reliable public sources.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2023: Cardinals vs Brewers APR 08 April 8, 2023: St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson 3 get a Walk during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 8, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI. Darren Lee/CSM Milwaukee Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20230408_zaf_c04_397.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree080310

What is Dylan Carlson’s Net Worth?

Dylan Carlson’s estimated net worth isn’t officially published by any major financial outlet, but available data gives a grounded picture based on real MLB earnings and contracts. According to contract tracking, his career earnings through 2026 total about $7,103,276 from MLB salaries and signing money, reflecting consistent pay from 2016 onward.

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His 2026 deal with the Chicago Cubs includes a potential $2,000,000 salary, which he unlocks by being on the major league roster. Earlier salaries ranged from about $563,500 in 2020 to approximately $2,350,000 in 2024, showing how his baseball income has grown over time.

Estimated net worth figures like $3,512,675 appear on some sites, but those use simpler projections of cash earnings, not full asset calculations. There’s no verified public evidence of major endorsement deals tied to him, so most of his wealth stems from team contracts rather than outside sponsorships.

What is Dylan Carlson’s MLB Contract & Salary?

For 2026, Carlson signed a 1‑year contract reportedly worth $2,000,000 with the Chicago Cubs, giving him that sum as his base salary for the season. Across his career through 2025, his total MLB earnings are officially listed at about $7,103,276 in cash received from contracts and signing bonuses combined.

Together, these add up to $7,103,276 in career cash earnings before the 2026 season paycheck. This year’s contract represents a continuation of Carlson’s journey through the MLB salary structure, from rookie pre‑arbitration deals to a multi‑million dollar one‑year opportunity.

Year Team Salary 2016 St. Louis Cardinals $1,350,000 2020 St. Louis Cardinals $563,500 2021 St. Louis Cardinals $577,100 2022 St. Louis Cardinals $703,000 2023 St. Louis Cardinals $742,400 2024 St. Louis Cardinals $2,350,000 2025 Baltimore Orioles $975,000

2026 Chicago Cubs $2,000,000

Dylan Carlson’s journey proves the Chicago Cubs found a mix of patience, talent, and payroll strategy. His contracts and earnings show baseball life rewards persistence, timing, and sometimes very specific draft numbers. Fans watching Carlson know the Cubs didn’t just fill a roster spot; they bought a living highlight reel.