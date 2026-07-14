Who Is Dylan Cease? Toronto Blue Jays Pitchers’ Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Dylan Cease has established himself as one of Major League Baseball’s premier pitchers, earning recognition for his electric fastball, dominant strikeout ability, and consistency on the mound. As his career continues to draw attention, fans have become equally curious about the man behind the pitcher. From his family and personal life to his contract, career achievements, and unique interests away from baseball, here’s everything you need to know about the MLB star.

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Who is Dylan Cease?

Dylan Edward Cease was born on December 28, 1995, in Milton, Georgia, United States. He is a right-handed starting pitcher known for overpowering fastballs and devastating breaking pitches.

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The Chicago Cubs selected him during the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft before trading him to the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He made his MLB debut with the White Sox on July 3, 2019.

After spending five seasons in Chicago, Cease joined the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season. His career reached another milestone after signing a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2026 campaign. He also earned his first MLB All-Star selection during that season.

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Who is Dylan Cease’s girlfriend?

Dylan Cease is in a long-term relationship with model and entrepreneur Christen Dye, although the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and has never publicly confirmed it.

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Christen was born on September 16, 1989, in Memphis, Tennessee. She began modeling at just 12 years old and later worked with major publications, including Sports Illustrated, Maxim, FHM, and Guyism. Over the years, she expanded beyond modeling by becoming a fashion influencer, blogger, and entrepreneur.

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After building experience in the beauty industry, Christen launched her own luxury haircare brand, Schnena, focusing on healthy, voluminous hair. Today, she runs the business full-time while continuing her work in fashion and beauty.

Although the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, they have been connected publicly. As of now, the couple has not announced an engagement or marriage, and there are no reports of them having children together. Christen is active on Instagram, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, and business content under the account @christenash.

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Who are Dylan Cease’s parents & siblings?

Dylan Cease was born to Jeff Cease and Anne Cease, who have supported his baseball journey from the very beginning. His father played high school football and coached both Dylan and his twin brother, Alec, throughout their childhood baseball years. Family has always been at the center of his success.

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He remains especially close to his son today. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the father-son duo took up beekeeping, a hobby they still enjoy together. Jeff handles most of the day-to-day work around the hives while Dylan joins every harvest whenever his baseball schedule allows. They regularly share their homemade honey with family, friends, and teammates.

He once recalled how quickly his son’s talent developed, saying, “He’s throwing so fast I can’t even play catch with him anymore.” Years later, when his son finally reached the major leagues, both Jeff and Anne admitted the moment still felt surreal, saying, “It still doesn’t seem real.”

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His mother, Anne Cease, has largely stayed out of the spotlight. While little is publicly known about her professional life, she has remained a constant source of encouragement throughout his career.

Dylan’s only sibling is his fraternal twin brother, Alec Cease. Alec played baseball during high school as a catcher and third baseman, and the brothers spent their childhood competing together before Dylan eventually reached Major League Baseball.

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What is Dylan Cease’s ethnicity & nationality?

Dylan Cease is American by nationality, having been born in Milton, Georgia, United States. He represents the United States in Major League Baseball and has spent his entire professional career in the country.

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Ethnically, he is of Jewish descent through his father’s side of the family. His baseball roots also run deep, as his paternal grandmother, Betty Cease, played professional baseball during the late 1940s. Although Cease has Jewish ancestry, he has not publicly discussed how actively he practices Judaism.

Outside baseball, he enjoys several hobbies that reflect his personality. He is an amateur disc golfer and partnered with six-time PDGA World Champion Paul McBeth to purchase two properties that will feature disc golf courses.

Cease also practices mindfulness and yoga. He wears jersey No. 84 as a tribute to the 84 classic yoga asanas and his favorite yogi, Sadhguru, highlighting the role mindfulness plays in his everyday life.

What is Dylan Cease’s net worth?

Dylan Cease’s estimated net worth stands between $20 million and $30 million entering the 2026 MLB season. His wealth has grown rapidly through MLB salaries, signing bonuses, performance incentives, and endorsement partnerships.

His biggest financial milestone arrived after signing a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The agreement includes a $23 million signing bonus, guaranteed money, award bonuses, and deferred payments extending through 2046.

Cease has also earned endorsement income, including promotional work with Segway-Ninebot. While endorsement details remain private, his growing profile continues to attract commercial opportunities.

What is Dylan Cease’s MLB contract & salary?

Before reaching free agency, Cease earned $13.75 million with the San Diego Padres in 2025 through salary arbitration. Following that season, he signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with Toronto, averaging $30 million annually.

His 2026 compensation includes a $22 million base salary, a $23 million signing bonus, and incentive bonuses tied to awards such as the All-Star Game and Cy Young voting.

2019 Chicago White Sox $555,000 2020 Chicago White Sox $575,000 2021 Chicago White Sox $600,000 2022 Chicago White Sox $750,000 + $2.46M pre-arbitration bonus 2023 Chicago White Sox $5.7 million 2024 San Diego Padres $8 million 2025 San Diego Padres $13.75 million 2026 Toronto Blue Jays $22 million salary + $23 million signing bonus

What are Dylan Cease’s MLB career highlights?

Dylan Cease has developed into one of Major League Baseball’s premier strikeout pitchers since making his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. His breakout season came in 2022 when he finished as the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award after posting a stellar 2.20 ERA. During that campaign, he recorded 14 consecutive starts allowing one earned run or fewer, tying one of the longest such streaks in modern MLB history and cementing his status as one of the game’s elite starters.

Cease added another milestone to his résumé on July 25, 2024, when he threw the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history against the Washington Nationals. He continued his dominance in 2025 by recording his fifth consecutive 200-strikeout season, becoming the first pitcher in Padres history to achieve the feat.

Following the 2025 season, Cease signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and earned his first MLB All-Star selection in 2026.

Through the end of the 2025 season, Cease had made 188 career starts, compiling a 65-58 record and a 3.88 ERA over 1,015.1 innings. He had also struck out 1,231 batters and posted a career WHIP of 1.26, underscoring his reputation as one of baseball’s most dominant swing-and-miss pitchers.

Away from the field, Cease is known for his passion for beekeeping. His homemade honey has become a clubhouse favorite, with teammates often requesting jars after each harvest. The hobby reflects the patience and attention to detail that have also defined his success on the mound.