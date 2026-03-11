Who Is Francisco Cervelli? Everything to Know About Italian-Venezuelan Manager, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Contract and More

The name Francisco Cervelli might ring a bell for MLB fans. He spent 13 seasons in the big leagues, playing for four different teams. But this time, he’s making headlines for a very different reason, one that might sting a bit for American fans.

Well, currently, Cervelli is managing Team Italy in the WBC, and his squad is pulling off a huge upset by routing tournament favorite Team USA in a Pool 8 matchup by 8-1. So who exactly is Francisco Cervelli, the man now helping spark a new wave for Italian baseball? Let’s take a closer look at his story, from his personal background to his professional journey, and see how he’s shaping Italy’s rise on the international stage.

Who is Francisco Cervelli? Everything to know

Francisco Cervelli, born on March 6, 1986, is a Venezuelan-born former professional baseball catcher who spent 13 seasons in MLB from 2008 to 2020. So, although he was born in Venezuela, Cervelli comes from Italian heritage, making him Italian-Venezuelan by ethnicity.

In terms of his playing career, he played for the Yankees from 2008 to 2014 and later for the Pirates from 2015 to 2019. He also had short stints with the Braves and the Marlins.

Across 731 MLB games, Cervelli put together a solid career at the plate, finishing with a .268 batting average, 41 HRs, and 275 RBIs. Moreover, he was especially respected for his defensive work behind the plate, particularly his pitch-framing skills. In fact, during the 2015 season, his framing ability helped “steal” more than 1,100 strikes for his pitchers.

