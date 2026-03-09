Who Is Garrett Stubbs? Israel’s Catcher’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Let’s explore Garrett Stubbs, a lively catcher known for energy and leadership. His career blends steady defense, clubhouse humor, and persistence through baseball’s demanding grind. From San Diego roots to postseason crowds, Stubbs built respect across multiple teams. His story isn’t flashy, yet teammates swear he lifts every day in the clubhouse.

Who is Garrett Stubbs?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Garrett Patrick Stubbs was born May 26, 1993, in San Diego, California. He grew up nearby in Del Mar, surrounded by beaches, baseball diamonds, and a supportive family. Stubbs plays catcher, a demanding position requiring leadership, defensive awareness, and communication skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He bats left-handed and throws right-handed, a useful combination for modern catchers. Stubbs made his Major League Baseball debut on May 28, 2019, with the Houston Astros. The moment arrived two days after his twenty-sixth birthday, making it extra memorable. Throughout MLB, Stubbs developed a reputation as a high-energy teammate and strong defender. He’s respected for game preparation, pitch framing, and guiding pitchers through difficult innings.

Today, Stubbs plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, serving primarily as a backup catcher. His clubhouse personality and steady defense keep him valuable beyond traditional statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Garrett Stubbs have a girlfriend?

Garrett Stubbs is no longer dating; he is happily married to Evyn Murray. The couple actually met years earlier while growing up around Del Mar, California. They were teenagers then, crossing paths through shared social circles and school activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life eventually pulled them in different directions while Stubbs pursued professional baseball dreams. Years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, their connection unexpectedly returned stronger than before. Stubbs moved to Phoenix for workouts and the two reconnected there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evyn Stubbs (@theskinroutine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship deepened quickly after that reunion, growing through baseball’s unpredictable lifestyle. In December 2023, Stubbs proposed during a romantic cliffside dinner in Mexico. The moment marked a turning point in their long, evolving love story. They married on December 14, 2024, during a lively destination wedding in Los Cabos. Friends described the ceremony as emotional, fun, and unforgettable for everyone attending.

Evyn works professionally in creative and lifestyle spaces, though she keeps her privacy online. As of now, the couple does not have children together. However, both openly say they hope to start a family someday soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Garrett Stubbs’ parents & siblings?

Garrett Stubbs was raised by his parents, T. Pat and Marti Jo Stubbs. They supported his baseball ambitions from childhood through demanding youth competitions across the country. His father even organized a travel baseball team for local kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

That effort allowed young players, including Garrett, to develop beyond traditional Little League seasons. Baseball became part of daily life within the Stubbs household. Garrett also has a younger brother named CJ Stubbs. Like Garrett, CJ followed the same baseball path through high school and college.

Both brothers attended Torrey Pines High School and later played for USC. Baseball conversations and friendly competition shaped their relationship growing up. CJ eventually reached professional baseball as well. In fact, he made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2025. The Stubbs family clearly built a baseball environment where dedication and teamwork mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Garrett Stubbs’s ethnicity and nationality?

Garrett Stubbs holds American nationality, having been born and raised in California. His cultural background reflects both Jewish and Catholic family roots. His father is Catholic, while his mother is Jewish. Stubbs personally identifies with Judaism and proudly embraces those traditions. That heritage even connected him with international baseball opportunities. In 2023, he represented Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic. Religion and culture remain meaningful parts of Stubbs’s personal identity beyond baseball.

What is Garrett Stubbs’s net worth?

Garrett Stubbs has built a solid financial profile through MLB salaries and endorsements. His estimated net worth currently sits at $3 million to $4 million. Most of that value comes directly from his professional baseball contracts. As a backup catcher, his earnings steadily increased through arbitration seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stubbs also benefits from sponsorship appearances and occasional baseball-related partnerships. While not among MLB’s highest earners, he maintains comfortable financial stability. His long-term earnings should continue growing if he remains a reliable major league catcher.

What is Garrett Stubbs’s MLB contract & salary?

Garrett Stubbs currently plays under a one-year arbitration contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal for 2026 guarantees him a salary of $975,000. This contract avoids arbitration hearings while temporarily keeping Stubbs under team control. If things go well, future contracts could raise his annual salary further. Stubbs is eligible for free agency following the 2028 MLB season.

Salary Breakdown

2026 Philadelphia Phillies $975,000 2025 Philadelphia Phillies $925,000 2024 Philadelphia Phillies $850,000 2023 Philadelphia Phillies $741,000 2022 Philadelphia Phillies $704,500

Across his MLB career, Stubbs has earned several million dollars in total salary.

What are Garrett Stubbs’s MLB career highlights?

Garrett Stubbs built his career through persistence rather than superstar hype. The Houston Astros selected him in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. He played college baseball at USC, where he captured the Johnny Bench Award. That award recognized him as the best catcher in college baseball.

Stubbs reached the majors with Houston in 2019 after several productive minor seasons. He served mostly as a backup catcher but impressed coaches defensively. During the 2021 season, he appeared briefly in the World Series roster. Shortly afterward, the Astros traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

In Philadelphia, Stubbs carved out a meaningful role within a competitive roster. He hit his first MLB home run in 2022 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Another memorable moment came when he blasted a walk-off homer versus Miami. His energy made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia’s passionate baseball environment. Defensively, Stubbs consistently ranks well in pop time and catcher sprint speed metrics.

He also occasionally pitches in blowout games, throwing quirky, slow eephus pitches. Beyond MLB seasons, Stubbs proudly represents Israel in international baseball tournaments. He plans to compete again during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Through all these moments, Stubbs remains the ultimate clubhouse teammate. Coaches trust him with pitchers, preparation, and maintaining positive energy every day.