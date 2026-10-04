Who Is Gerrit Cole’s Wife, Amy Cole? Everything to Know About the Yankees Star’s Partner

Gerrit Cole’s journey to becoming one of MLB’s most accomplished pitchers has had Amy Cole by his side from the very beginning. The two first crossed paths at UCLA, where a friendship eventually grew into a relationship before they married in 2016. Since then, Amy has remained a constant presence through the highs and challenges of Gerrit’s baseball career, from his rise to the Yankees to some of his biggest moments on the mound.

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But who is the woman behind the Yankees ace? From her background and career to her relationship with Gerrit and their life away from baseball, here’s everything you need to know about Amy Cole.

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Who Is Gerrit Cole’s Wife, Amy Cole?

According to People.com and The Sun, Amy Cole, née Crawford, is a former collegiate softball player who played for the UCLA Bruins. She met Gerrit Cole during their time at UCLA, when he was playing baseball for the Bruins.

Amy has largely stayed away from the spotlight since her college playing days, although she has continued to appear alongside Gerrit at baseball games and other events while supporting his career.

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Where Did Amy Cole Go to College?

Amy attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where she played softball for the Bruins. She was on the UCLA team when the program won the 2010 Women’s College World Series.

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Gerrit Cole was also a UCLA athlete during the same period, playing baseball for the Bruins. Their shared college athletic background eventually brought the two together.

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How Did Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole Meet?

Gerrit Cole and Amy first met while training in UCLA’s weight room during early-morning workouts. The two initially became friends, with Cole eventually asking Amy out.

However, Amy did not immediately accept his offer. According to SCMP.com and People.com, the turning point came when she was moving into a new apartment. Gerrit drove an hour and a half after attending a wedding to help her move. He also arrived with a bouquet for Amy’s mother’s birthday.

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That gesture convinced Amy to accept Cole’s offer for a first date, more than a year after he had initially asked her out.

When Did Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole Get Married?

Gerrit Cole and Amy married in November 2016. The couple exchanged vows on November 12, 2016, at The Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by family and friends.

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Who Are Amy Cole’s Parents and Siblings?

Amy comes from an athletic family with strong ties to baseball and softball. Sources do not identify her parents by name, although Amy has said that her mother was present when Gerrit helped her move into her apartment.

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She told Inside Weddings magazine (as per People.com), “I was moving into my new apartment, and Gerrit drove an hour and a half after a wedding just to help me move. My mom was there with me, and he showed up with a bouquet of flowers for her birthday.”

Her siblings include Brandon Crawford, the longtime MLB shortstop who played for the San Francisco Giants, and Jenna Crawford, who also played softball for the UCLA Bruins.

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Brandon also attended UCLA and played baseball for the Bruins from 2006 to 2008 before being drafted by the Giants. Amy has continued to support both Gerrit and her siblings, including cheering for Brandon during his MLB career.

Do Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole Have Children?

Gerrit and Amy Cole have two sons. Their first child, Caden Gerrit Cole, was born on June 30, 2020. Their second son, Everett Cole, was born on January 2, 2023.

Caden has also been seen supporting his father at Yankees games alongside Amy.

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How Does Amy Cole Support Gerrit Cole’s Baseball Career?

Amy Cole has been a steady presence throughout Gerrit’s MLB career, supporting him through major milestones, moves, injuries, and the demands of life in professional baseball.

Gerrit himself has acknowledged just how important that support has been. After winning the 2023 AL Cy Young Award, he singled out Amy for the role she has played behind the scenes.

“She’s been there since I was just a kid in school and she supported me in all different aspects and journeys in our life,” Gerrit said. He specifically credited her with helping him settle into New York and manage family life during the pandemic, calling her “that rock for all of us as we transition to a new place.”

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Amy has also celebrated Gerrit’s achievements publicly. After his Cy Young win in November 2023, she reflected on the qualities behind his success, writing, “There are the stats everyone sees … But I can’t help thinking about the hidden stats that actually fueled this award.”

She highlighted his “growth” and “tireless discipline,” along with his “integrity, humility, gratitude” and the way he supports his teammates and family.

Her support has extended beyond the stands, too. During the 2020 pandemic shutdown, Amy even played catch with Gerrit in their backyard as he worked to keep his arm ready for the season.