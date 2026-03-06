Who Is Hao‑Chun Cheng? Chinese Taipei Pitcher’s Net Worth, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Hao‑Chun Cheng has a way of making Chinese Taipei fans squint at the lineup like they’re spotting a secret weapon, all while the World Baseball Classic quietly nods in approval. He’s the kind of pitcher who doesn’t need a highlight reel to make you check your bracket twice.

Who is Hao Chun Cheng?

Hao‑Chun Cheng was born on September 17, 1997, in Taitung County, Taiwan, and that place has stayed part of his story. His full name is recorded officially as Hao‑Chun Cheng, and he bats and throws right‑handed for Chinese Taipei. He is a pitcher by trade, and he stepped into professional play when he made his CPBL debut on September 24, 2022, showing up on the mound in a real game.

Though he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization early in his career as a minor‑league pitcher, Cheng never made an MLB debut before leaving that system.

Today, he is listed as a pitcher with the CTBC Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, continuing his journey in Taiwan’s top league. Watching him now, fans see a player still chasing the dreams that began with that early signing and the cheers of Chinese Taipei supporters.

Who are Hao Chun Cheng’s Parents & Siblings?

There is no public record of who Hao‑Chun Cheng’s parents are or what they do. There are also no reliable sources confirming any siblings or whether Cheng has brothers or sisters. Official baseball profiles focus only on his career and birth details.

Imago North Country Dockhounds pitcher Cheng Hao-Chun 47 delivers a pitch during the FM Redhawks game against the Lake Country Dockhounds in American Association professional baseball at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND on Sunday June 12, 2022. The Redhawks won 6-2. Photo by Russell Hons/CSM Copyright: xRussellxHonsx

What is Hao Chun Cheng’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Hao‑Chun Cheng was born in Taitung County, Taiwan, and he represents Chinese Taipei in international baseball competitions. His nationality is Taiwanese, which means he holds citizenship of Taiwan and competes under that banner in events like the World Baseball Classic.

Cheng’s ethnicity is Han Taiwanese, the majority ethnic group in Taiwan, and that identity is tied to his upbringing in Taitung County. There are no reliable public records that state his religion.

What is Hao Chun Cheng’s Net Worth?

Official CPBL draft records show he signed with the CTBC Brothers at a roughly $100,000 annual salary after being drafted in 2022, but detailed salary figures beyond this are not officially published.

There are no verified reports of endorsement deals attached to his name in any major sports finance sources. The limited reporting of Taiwanese baseball contracts prevents fans from confirming a true net worth figure for him.

What is Hao Chun Cheng’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Hao‑Chun Cheng signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2019, which included a reported $200,000 signing bonus and a $20,000 education bonus when he was 21 years old. That contract was strictly a minor league deal, so he never appeared on an MLB 40‑man roster or earned a guaranteed major league salary.

Because he never reached the big leagues, there are no publicly available MLB salary figures or total career earnings from that contract.

After returning to Taiwan, Cheng signed a 2.5‑year contract with the CTBC Brothers with a monthly salary of NT$250,000, equivalent to about $100,000 per year. There are no detailed 2025 CPBL contract figures publicly available, so his current salary breakdown is not documented in reliable sources.

Year Team Salary 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers Signing bonus $200,000 + $20,000 education bonus 2022 CTBC Brothers Approx. $100,000 annual salary 2026 Chinese Taipei $200,000

What Are Hao Chun Cheng’s MLB Career Highlights?

Hao‑Chun Cheng never played in MLB, so his career highlights come from international tournaments and minor league play before he left the Dodgers organization.

He made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League on July 3, 2021, throwing two scoreless relief innings against the ACL Indians. During his time in the Dodgers’ minors, Cheng recorded 8 strikeouts in 8.1 innings, showing resilience after the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season.

Once he moved to the CPBL with the CTBC Brothers, Cheng’s career achievements became more defined on the field in Taiwan.

In 2023, he pitched 6⅓ hitless innings to start the first combined no‑hitter in league history, a moment fans still talk about. He finished that season 9‑5 with a 3.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts, the most among Brothers rookies. It ranked him near the top of the league leaders.

The CPBL named Cheng the Rookie of the Year, a top achievement in his professional career.

Hao‑Chun Cheng continues to bend expectations for Chinese Taipei, making every mound appearance feel strategically revolutionary. Fans watching him in the next decade will likely debate whether he quietly rewrote pitching standards for future World Baseball Classic hopefuls.