Who Is Jac Caglianone’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Elli McKissock

When two elite athletes come together, success is bound to follow. While baseball fans know Jac Caglianone’s girlfriend, Elli, for standing beside one of MLB’s brightest young stars, she’s been busy building a legacy of her own. A record-breaking libero, former University of Florida standout, and now a professional volleyball player, she has a journey every bit as inspiring. Here’s a closer look at the athlete making headlines on her own terms.

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Who is Elli McKissock?

While many baseball fans know Elli McKissock as Jac Caglianone’s girlfriend, she’s made an impressive athletic journey of her own. A professional volleyball player, McKissock has built a reputation as one of the top defensive specialists from the University of Florida before taking her talents to the professional ranks. Her success on the court proves she’s much more than the partner of an MLB rising star.

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Born on December 14, McKissock grew up in Windermere, Florida, and attended The First Academy, where she emerged as one of the state’s standout volleyball prospects. She later joined the University of Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunication in 2024 while leaving a lasting mark on the Gators’ volleyball program.

Playing as a libero, she finished her collegiate career with 2,147 digs, the most in Florida history, along with a school-record 534 sets played. Those accomplishments paved the way for her professional volleyball career, making her a standout athlete in her own right long before her relationship with Caglianone drew public attention.

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What is Elli McKissock’s height and age?

Elli McKissock stands 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall. She’s made a name for herself as an elite libero, a position that relies on quick reflexes, agility, and defensive instincts rather than size. While her exact birth year hasn’t been officially confirmed by the University of Florida or Major League Volleyball, she was born on December 14. Multiple online profiles suggest she is 22-23 years old as of 2026.

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As for her faith, McKissock is Christian. During her time at The First Academy, a Christian school in Orlando, she was actively involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), reflecting the important role faith has played throughout her life and volleyball journey.

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How did Jac Caglianone and Elli McKissock meet?

While Jac Caglianone and Elli McKissock have never publicly shared the exact story of their first meeting, all signs point to the University of Florida as the place where their paths first crossed. Caglianone was starring for the Gators baseball team, while McKissock was making history as the volleyball program’s standout libero. With both athletes competing at the highest level on the same campus, it’s believed their relationship began during their time in Gainesville, though neither has confirmed the timeline.

Their relationship gradually became public through social media, where the couple frequently shared moments of their life together, from college memories to supporting each other’s careers. As Caglianone climbed baseball’s ranks and McKissock transitioned to professional volleyball, they continued to cheer each other on despite tight schedules.

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In December 2024, the Royals slugger proposed, marking the next chapter in their relationship. Since then, McKissock has become a familiar face at his games, celebrating milestones such as his MLB debut and offering support from the stands. Likewise, Caglianone has championed her professional volleyball career, making them one of sports’ most supportive young power couples.

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What does Elli McKissock do for a living?

Elli McKissock isn’t just cheering Jac Caglianone on from the stands. She’s chasing championships of her own. A professional volleyball player, McKissock has built her career on extensive hustle, quick reflexes, and an elite defensive game as a libero, often called the backbone of a volleyball team’s defense.

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Her journey began at the University of Florida, where she developed into one of the greatest liberos in program history. Across five seasons with the Gators, McKissock rewrote the record books, finishing with 2,147 career digs and 534 sets played, both school records. Along the way, she earned SEC All-Second Team honors in 2024 and represented the USA Collegiate National Training Team in 2022.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunication, McKissock turned professional with the Orlando Valkyries before joining the Atlanta Vibe for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. As Caglianone continues to make headlines in Major League Baseball, McKissock is proving she’s a star in her own sport, carving out a career defined by resilience, consistency, and plenty of standout moments on the court.

Elli McKissock’s Instagram

Like many professional athletes, Elli McKissock gives fans a glimpse into her life through social media. Her Instagram handle is @elljmck, where she shares a mix of volleyball highlights, training sessions, travel adventures, and moments with family and fiancé Jac Caglianone. The account also offers behind-the-scenes looks at her professional volleyball career and life away from the court, making it a favorite among fans of both volleyball and baseball.

As for other platforms, McKissock is also active on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @Elljmck, where she occasionally posts updates and interacts with fellow athletes and fans. While she does have a presence on X, there is no publicly verified or active Facebook account associated with her at this time.

While Jac Caglianone continues to turn heads on the baseball diamond, Elli McKissock is proving she’s every bit as driven on the volleyball court. Together, they’re more than just a sports power couple. They’re two athletes chasing greatness in their own arenas. As both careers continue to soar, one thing is certain: this is only the beginning of their story.