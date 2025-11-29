Who is Jeff McNeil? Timeline of His Heated Confrontations With Mets Captain Francisco Lindor

Jeff McNeil, aka “Flying Squirrel,” is a versatile player for the New York Mets. He made his MLB debut in 2018 and quickly became one of the team’s standout performers.

In 2022, McNeil started the All-Star Game at second base. He then went on to win both the MLB Batting Title and the Silver Slugger Award.

The tension between Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor dates back to 2021.

The tension between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil dates back to 2021. Back then, they actually got physical in the clubhouse over a defensive misplay. Since then, though, it seems they’ve smoothed things over. So much so that in 2023, Lindor even gifted McNeil a brand-new car after McNeil claimed the 2022 NL batting title.

But after the Mets’ rough 2025 season and new reports that another fielding mistake sparked a heated exchange, it looks like some of those old tensions might be creeping back up again.

Francisco Lindor vs. Jeff McNeil, The Real Story Behind the ‘Rat-Raccoon’ Brawl

As the Mets pick apart their disastrous 2025 season, a new report about a heated exchange between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil has dragged old frustrations right back into the spotlight.

The latest confrontation reportedly happened on June 20. It was right after a defensive mistake during a brutal stretch where the Mets were in the middle of a seven-game skid.

“Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had a heated confrontation last season, just the latest friction between the teammates in what has been a turbulent Mets relationship.” A source added, “A play didn’t get made, and that pissed [Lindor] off,” underscoring how quickly frustration boiled over during the club’s midsummer slide.

For the record, that 2021 incident became national news after Lindor and McNeil tried to laugh it off with their now-famous “rat vs. raccoon” explanation.

Who Are Jeff McNeil’s Parents?

Jeff McNeil was born on April 8, 1992, in Santa Barbara, California, to Steve and Rebecca McNeil.

His mother, Rebecca, has been a steady source of support throughout his baseball journey. While there isn’t much public information about her professional background, her encouragement has played a meaningful role in Jeff’s rise to the majors.

Similarly, not much is known publicly about his father, Steve McNeil, or his career. What is clear, though, is that he has always backed Jeff as he worked toward becoming a professional baseball player.

What is Jeff McNeil’s net worth in 2025?

Jeff McNeil has an estimated net worth of at least $63.7 million as of November 2025, according to Benzinga.

Who is Jeff McNeil’s wife, Tatiana McNeil?

Tatiana and Jeff McNeil were married on February 3, 2018, in Nipomo, California. Her maiden name is Tatiana DaSilva.

She studied environmental science and policy, and reportedly she graduated from a California university with that degree.

Together, Jeff and Tatiana welcomed their first child, a son named Lucas McNeil, on July 13, 2022.

What sparked the ‘rat vs. raccoon’ debate between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil?

The famous “rat vs. raccoon” debate came from an incident in 2021, when Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil got into a heated argument in the tunnel during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two clashed over a misplayed defensive assignment in the field. They disagreed on who should’ve covered second base. Tensions boiled over, and they took the argument down the tunnel, where teammates had to intervene.

After the game, reporters asked about the commotion. Instead of admitting they had argued, Lindor gave a playful, obviously fabricated explanation.

He said he thought he saw a rat, while McNeil insisted it was a raccoon.