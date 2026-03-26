Who Is Kevin McGonigle? Detroit Tigers Shortstop’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

The Detroit Tigers’ farm system has developed some impressive young talents with great hitting prospects. One of the names that stand out is Kevin McGonigle, the 37th overall pick from the 2023 draft.

The 21-year-old is the youngest Tiger to start the Opening Day in the last two decades.

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Who is Kevin McGonigle?

Kevin Patrick McGonigle was born on August 18, 2004, in Media, Pennsylvania, United States. He went to Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School and was regarded as one of the greatest hitters in the Bonner-Prendergast program. His minor league debut in 2023 escalated to a Double-A promotion in 2025. Now he is the 5th youngest player to start for the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day since 1961.

Is Kevin McGonigle Dating Anyone Currently?

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As of now, McGonigle hasn’t been linked with anyone. The young shortstop has kept his personal life quite private for now. But he is just out of his teens, and we are sure we’ll soon find out more about him.

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Who are Kevin McGonigle’s Parents?

Kevin is the youngest child of Kevin George McGonigle and his ex-wife, Tracy. The two worked on different shifts, taking turns raising the young prospect. He grew up five miles away from Philadelphia and was naturally a fan of the Phillies. He even has an autographed ball from Ryan Howard.

But Kevin Sr., a marine machinist, introduced him to the lessons from “Drive: The Story of My Life”, a book by Larry Bird. He also showed videos of Tony Gwynn, his favorite hitter, to help junior learn from the best.

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Kevin Jr.’s father made him a “three-headed monster” of a pitching machine. Kevin George explained that watching his son practice on that thing was “like watching Larry Bird shoot 1,000 shots a day,”

Tracy McGonigle stated that young Kevin was a preternatural talent. He would often bug his uncle, Stacy’s brother, to throw pitches at him for practice. She still cherishes the video of Kevin, a 4-yo, running after her brother to sharpen his hitting skills.

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Kevin Patrick has an older brother and sister, but there is very limited info on either of them.

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What is Kevin McGonigle’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

McGonigle was born in a working-class family in Pennsylvania, making him an American. Although his surname suggests Italian or Irish ethnicity, the strong Philly accent from his father makes it hard to believe.

He went to a catholic high school, but he has never publicly expressed his religious beliefs.

This is a developing story…