Who Is Legendary Mets Broadcaster Howie Rose and Why Is He Retiring After 2026?

The Mets always had Howie Rose against the Yankees’ Michael Kay. But that duel is now reportedly coming to an end with Rose opening up about his retirement plan post 2026 season. The legendary voice behind the Mets is a noted New York sports commentator, with his association with the New York Rangers and Islanders also carrying a rich history.

So, as he is set to bid adieu to the baseball diamond, know more about his legacy career from the announcer booth, along with his personal journey.

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Who Is Howie Rose? Exploring the Life Behind the Mets’ Iconic Voice

Howard Jeffrey Rose, better known as Howie Rose, has been serving as the radio voice of the Mets since 1995. He was born on February 13, 1954, in New York, and his affection for the Mets started in 1962 when he was just eight. So, joining the Mets broadcast team at a later stage and shining in the announcer booth for the last 31 years is like “living like a dream.”

“Having grown up in Shea Stadium’s upper deck in the 1960s and early 1970s, my long career as a Mets broadcaster has been the epitome of ‘Living the Dream,'” Rose said in his retirement statement.

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Imago Toronto Blue Jays V New York Mets Mets 2023 Hall of Famer inductee Howie Rose speaks to the media in the Shannon Forde press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Room at Citi Field in Corona, New York, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The 2023 Hall of Fame Class includes Al Leiter, Howard Johnson, Gary Cohen and Howie Rose. Photo: Gordon Donovan New York New York United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-torontob230603_npz3K.jpg

It was back in 1962 when the eight-year-old Rose witnessed Gil Hodges hit his final career home run against the Cardinals. That made him follow the Mets despite his father being a dedicated Yankees fan.

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How Did Howie Rose Become the Longtime Voice of the New York Mets?

Howie Rose’s journey as the Mets’ broadcaster started in 1987 when he joined WFAN as the host of the pre and postgame show, “Mets Extra.” That’s when fans started to hear his signature voice, and Rose steadily started to get associated with the Mets.

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In the 1990s, his role got split between TV and radio as Rose’s popularity continued to rise. While he hosted “Mets Extra” till 1995, he moved into the television play-by-play role for Fox Sports. He served there alongside analyst Fran Healy and created his own niche. This continued until 2004, when Rose transitioned back to radio to succeed Bob Murphy.

So, while Howie Rose’s popularity as the Mets’ voice actually started after 1995, he was in the business much earlier. During the 2004 and 2005 seasons, he partnered with Gary Cohen to form a pairing that was loved by fans.

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Among the long list of the Mets’ announcers, Rose caught the limelight with his technical precision, unfiltered honesty, and a distinct New York delivery. The traditional dialect, with those empirical facts, was a first-time experience for fans back then. His impact was so immense that his most famous catchphrase, “Put it in the books!” is used to define Mets victories even today.

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What Is Howie Rose’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Rose was born in America to a Jewish family. His broadcasting style also reflected a deep-rooted culture of New York’s Yiddish-speaking population.

Who Is Howie Rose’s Wife? Does Howie Rose Have Children?

Howie Rose

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is married to

,

and

Barbara Rose, and they have two daughtersAlyssaChelsea. Rose has been married for about 39 years, and even in his retirement statement, he credited his wife for her support and sacrifices made for his career.

His elder daughter, Alyssa, currently works as a host for SNY and is also associated with the Mets. So, the love and affection for the Mets has now been passed down to the next generation in the Rose family.

What Is Howie Rose’s Net Worth in 2026? Salary and Career Earnings

While Rose’s earnings and net worth are confidential, he is estimated to earn between $300,000 and $800,000 per year. That’s what a top-tier MLB broadcaster in major markets typically earns. Moreover, being associated with the Mets for the last 39 years has surely helped Howie Rose make a fortune.

Why Is Howie Rose Retiring After the 2026 MLB Season?

Rose is 72 now, and according to him, it’s time to prioritize his health above all else. While he is still physically capable, 72 is an age to enjoy time with the family. But wait, as the name is Howie Rose, whose affection for the Mets is now established, he is still not leaving the franchise entirely. Even after retiring from the announcer booth post 2026, Rose will continue to be the Master of Ceremonies for the team in all special events.

So, apart from health issues, there is nothing else for Rose to bid adieu to his favorite Citi Field. His cancer detection in 2021 further made things difficult. The rigorous travel involved with his job is surely now taking a toll on his body. Hence, it’s time to rest after all the hustle these years. Let’s now see if the Mets could make Rose’s last year with the Mets memorable by winning a ring!

What Is Howie Rose’s Legacy With the Mets and in Sports Broadcasting?

Call for an unfiltered and encyclopedic broadcasting in MLB, and Howie Rose is the first name to consider. That’s what made him a cult figure in the baseball community. Aside from how the fans adore him, Rose’s legacy was recognized with the Mets Hall of Fame in 2023. He was also inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

For his work with the Rangers and Islanders, Howie Rose was also inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. So, beyond his stint with the Mets, the entire New York sports community will remember Howie Rose. Remember his cult call during the 1994 double-overtime goal that sent the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals? “Matteau, Matteau, Matteau!” That still makes the hockey fans nostalgic.

Who Could Replace Howie Rose in the Mets Broadcast Booth?

Well, there are a few names that the Mets could consider to replace Howie Rose. The first is Rose’s current play-by-play partner, Keith Raad. After spending a significant time with Rose in the booth, Raad could now carry forward the same legacy. Then there’s the son of the former Mets broadcaster, Tom McCarthy, Pat McCarthy.

Pat currently works as a pregame and postgame host. Since Rose no longer travels, McCarthy primarily partners with Raad on road trips. Let’s now see if the Mets could place someone to maintain the same legacy as Howie Rose.