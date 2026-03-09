Who Is Manny Barreda? Mexico’s Pitcher’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Just as Mexico gears up to face the USA in a must-win game, they’re leaving no stone unturned in putting together the strongest possible roster. Their latest move? Bringing in a former Yankee: Manny Barreda. Barreda steps in for Taj Bradley, who pulled out of the tournament to focus on securing a roster spot with the Twins during spring training.

It’s another fascinating chapter in Barreda’s long baseball journey. Now 37, he was originally drafted into MLB, spent time pitching in the minors, later continued his career in Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League, and has now circled back to the international stage with the Mexico national baseball team.

So, let’s take a closer look at the 37-year-old’s winding path, along with his personal and professional details.

Who is Manny Barreda?

Manuel Antonio Barreda, born on October 8, 1988, is a pitcher, Mexican by ethnicity and American by nationality. Notably, over the course of his career, he’s had stints in both MLB and Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League. In MLB, he suited up for the Orioles, while in the CPBL, he pitched for the Wei Chuan Dragons.

“Manny Barreda, 37, who was drafted in the 12th round by the Yankees in 2007 and pitched last season for the Wei Chuan Dragons, will start Monday night for Mexico vs. USA in a critical WBC game,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared via X.

Barreda’s professional journey began when the Yankees selected him in the 12th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. Now 37, he’s a long way removed from his time in the big leagues, but the upcoming WBC could offer him one more moment in the spotlight. So, if he puts up strong numbers for Mexico, there’s always a chance his performance could turn a few heads and give his career a late boost.

Who Is Manny Barreda’s Wife?

Manny Barreda is married to Karla Torres, who was notably with him when Manny received his MLB debut call from the Orioles back in 2021. They have one daughter, Sofia, who is now seven years old.

Regarding Manny Barreda’s relationship timeline, there’s no public information available about when he got married or about Torres ‘ profession.

Who are Manny Barreda’s Parents & Siblings?

Well, baseball has always been a big part of Manny Barreda’s life. He grew up in a family deeply connected to the game, and the passion clearly runs in the household. His parents are Jesus Barreda and Angelica Barreda.

Even now, his father, 51-year-old Jesus, is still active behind the plate, playing catcher in a local senior league. That basically means Manny always has a built-in bullpen partner when he’s back home and looking to keep his arm loose. So, it’s easy to see how his love for baseball first took root during those childhood years around the game.

The baseball connection doesn’t stop there either. Manny’s younger brother, Ferny Barreda, is also a professional pitcher. Hence, in many ways, the Barreda family has turned baseball into more than just a career. Rather, it’s a family tradition.

What are Manny Barreda’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Barreda holds dual citizenship of the US and Mexico. While he is American-born and thus has American nationality, his parents are Mexican. So, he is Mexican by ethnicity. Barreda is catholic christian by religion.

What is Manny Barreda’s Net Worth?

Manny Barreda’s exact net worth hasn’t been made public. However, considering he’s been playing professional baseball for more than 15 years, it’s safe to say he’s built a fairly comfortable financial base through various contracts over the course of his career.

Reportedly, his time in leagues like MLB and the Chinese Professional Baseball League certainly contributed to his earnings, though the details of his salary in the Chinese league haven’t been disclosed. Because of that, the exact numbers regarding his overall net worth simply aren’t publicly available.

What is Manny Barreda’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Currently, Manny Barreda is a free agent. His last MLB contract was with the Orioles when he was signed for $570,500 for 1 year back in 2021. Then he went to the Chinese league, where financial details are not publicized.

What are Manny Barreda’s MLB career highlights?

Manny Barreda made his MLB debut at the age of 32. He even picked up his first career win right away, tossing a scoreless eighth inning against the Royals.

However, his time with the Orioles didn’t exactly turn into a breakout stint. In three appearances for Baltimore, Barreda recorded a 13.50 ERA before being designated for assignment in September. But one small but unique piece of trivia from that run: he became the first player in Orioles history to wear jersey number 84.

Now, with Barreda set to represent Mexico in the WBC, it’ll be interesting to see if the veteran pitcher can make the most of another opportunity on the international stage and maybe even add a few memorable moments or accolades along the way.