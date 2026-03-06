Who Is Matthew Boyd’s Wife, Ashley Boyd? Everything You Should Know About Her

Matthew Boyd built his baseball career on grit and belief. Through trades, injuries, and comebacks, one presence stayed constant beside him. His wife, Ashley Boyd, has been there since their college days. Their relationship began before professional contracts and stadium lights appeared. They dated quietly while studying at Oregon State University. She watched him pitch on ordinary college afternoons. He leaned on her when pro baseball felt uncertain. Their marriage became his steady ground through every transition.

What does Ashley Boyd do? All to know about her education and profession

Ashley Boyd studied at Oregon State University, graduating with purpose. While in school, she felt drawn toward humanitarian service. After college, she worked with the Remember Nhu organization. The nonprofit focuses on preventing child sex trafficking globally. That experience deeply shaped her long-term mission and convictions. She didn’t just clock in and leave daily. She invested emotionally in children needing protection and safety.

Over four years, she gained frontline experience at nonprofits. In administration, advocacy, and field coordination, she handled a range of responsibilities. Later, she co-founded Kingdom Home with Matthew. The foundation builds homes for trafficking survivors in Uganda.

Ashley plays an active leadership role within operations. She helps guide outreach, partnerships, and vision planning. Her work blends faith, compassion, and practical action. Beyond nonprofit leadership, she prioritizes raising their children. Service and family clearly define her professional identity.

How did Matthew Boyd and Ashley Boyd meet?

Matthew and Ashley met as students at Oregon State University. He was building his name on the baseball field. She was often in the stands supporting games. Friendship came first, easy and natural, between classes. Soon they were spending more time together. Study sessions turned into late conversations about life.

She saw his ambition before scouts ever did. He noticed her steady heart and conviction. Their dating years were simple and grounded. No spotlight, just college routines and shared faith. That foundation carried them into engagement and marriage.

When and where did Matthew and Ashley Boyd get married?

Matthew proposed in January 2014 after one year of dating. She said yes, and they began planning quickly. They married on December 14, 2014. The ceremony followed shortly after college graduation. Money was tight, but conviction felt strong. Matthew later shared that faith guided the decision.

They believed God called them into marriage early. Friends and family gathered to celebrate that winter day. He called it the happiest day of his life. Since then, anniversaries carry gratitude and reflection. Their wedding marked the start of everything.

How many kids do Matthew Boyd and Ashley Boyd have together?

Matthew and Ashley share four children together. Their first child, Meira Joy, arrived in July 2017. Matthew posted gratitude, calling her perfect timing. Two years later, son Isaiah joined the family. Parenthood changed their routines and priorities quickly. Sleepless nights replaced quiet offseason mornings. In October 2021, Ashley delivered twins. A boy and a girl completed their growing household. They’ve chosen to keep the twins’ names private.

He often praises Ashley’s strength during pregnancy. He calls her selfless, steady, and incredibly loving. They see parenting as stewardship, not spotlight. Faith shapes how they raise each child. Busy clubhouse schedules meet bedtime stories at home. Family remains their deepest shared calling.

What is Ashley Boyd’s Instagram account?

Ashley Boyd’s Instagram handle is @ashley_m_boyd. Her account is private and centers on faith, family, and foundation work, with occasional glimpses into motherhood shared thoughtfully and without overexposure.