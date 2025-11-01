Who Is Miguel Rojas? Ethnicity, Net Worth, Contract, Wife, Kids, and Career

Miguel Rojas is a veteran infielder known for his consistency, leadership, and deep ties to the sport’s international roots. He was born in Venezuela and lived and breathed baseball from a young age. Rojas has had a respected career through hard work and adaptability, finally earning a steady place in the league with teams such as the Marlins and Dodgers.

His life off the diamond draws a lot of interest, too. From his cultural heritage and personal life, earnings, and contact details, fans are eager to know more about Miguel Rojas.

Miguel Rojas’s ethnicity and nationality

Miguel Elias Rojas Naidenoff was born on 24 February 1989 in Los Teques, Miranda, Venezuela. Being a proud Venezuelan, Rojas carries the rich baseball tradition of his home country, which has produced several other Major League talents over the years. From an early age, he was immersed in the sport, and he rapidly rose through the ranks and demonstrated his discipline and skills associated with Venezuelan athletes.

Rojas’s heritage remains a vital part of his identity both on and off the field. While he is a player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he continues to honor his Venezuelan roots, rising as a role model for several young players in Latin America.

Miguel Rojas’s net worth and contract

Miguel Rojas has achieved significant financial success with a net worth of approximately $32.2 million, coming from his salary, bonuses, and brands like his own sneaker line (Miggy’s Locker). As a veteran shortstop for the Dodgers, he demonstrated his value on and off the field. At 36 years old, he is a well-versed player with more than 11 years of MLB experience

He signed a 2-year, $11 million deal extension with the Dodgers in 2023, which includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and guarantees an average annual salary of around $5.5 million. He is set to become a free agent in 2026.

Miguel Rojas’s wife and kids

Miguel Rojas is happily married to Mariana Rojas, who has been a true supporter of him throughout his professional baseball journey. The couple keeps their personal life private.

During the highs and lows of Rojas’s career, Mariana always stands by him. The pair share a deep connection that shows both their dedication towards family and shared roots.

The couple is blessed with two children: Their son, Aaron Elias, and their daughter, Amber Lucia. Despite his demanding schedule in MLB, family always remains a focal point in his life, and he frequently shares glimpses of family moments on social media.

Miguel Rojas’s MLB career highlights

Miguel Rojas started his MLB journey with the Dodgers, making his debut on 6 June 2014. After his trade to the Miami Marlins, he spent 8 seasons solidifying his role as a reliable shortstop. In 2018, Rojas set career-highs in nearly every offensive category: Games played (153), runs (44), hits (123), home runs (11), RBI (53), and stolen bases (6).

He was returned to the Dodgers in 2023, where his veteran presence and consistency earned him a position on the roster of the 2024 World Series. In the 2025 regular season, he has recorded a .262 batting average with 5 SB, 7 homers, and 27 RBIs, marking a successful and enduring MLB career.

Rojas can play all over the field, and that enables the star to slot comfortably in at second on Game 7 of the World Series 2025.