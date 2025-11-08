Who is Munetaka Murakami? Japanese Slugger’s Parents, Net Worth, Ethnicity & Potential Landing Spots

Munetaka Murakami was born on February 2, 2000, and he is now one of the most exciting baseball players. As an infielder for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, he has won over fans all over the country with his amazing play at the plate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His nickname, “Murakami-sama,” is what really sets him apart. It means “god” in Japanese and perfectly describes how fans feel when they watch him play. This nickname is so famous that it won Japan’s Word of the Year award in 2022. This made Murakami more than just a ballplayer; he became a real cultural phenomenon in Japanese sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Munetaka Murakami?

Munetaka Murakami plays third base and is now one of Japan’s most feared hitters. He is a left-handed corner infielder who brings a lot of power to the plate. This makes him a constant threat on the field and a fan favorite wherever the Swallows play.

The 2022 season was the best time for Murakami to break through. In the thrilling last game of the regular season, he hit his 56th home run, breaking a record that had stood for almost 60 years. Murakami’s bat finally broke Sadaharu Oh’s long-standing NPB record of 55 home runs, which had stood since 1964. It was the kind of legendary thing that makes a player a part of baseball history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munetaka Murakami’s parents and family background

Munetaka Murakami’s athletic prowess didn’t come out of nowhere—it runs in the family. His father, Kimiya, played baseball during his high school years until a shoulder injury cut his career short, and he now works in real estate. Meanwhile, his mother, Fumiyo, brought serious athleticism of her own, excelling as a volleyball striker before transitioning into teaching calligraphy.

That artistic side is something Murakami inherited directly from his mom. Growing up, he learned the delicate craft of calligraphy from Fumiyo, blending the discipline of sports with the precision of traditional art. And that’s how she instilled in her son both the competitive drive and creative refinement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Munetaka Murakami’s ethnicity and nationality

Munetaka Murakami was born and raised in Kumamoto, a beautiful part of Japan. He’s been deeply connected to Japanese baseball culture since the first day. Further, he has always been loyal to Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, and he has become a homegrown superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munetaka Murakami’s net worth and career earnings

After his record-breaking 2022 season, Murakami signed a three-year extension that pays him 600 million yen per year. No one has publicly confirmed his exact net worth, but those numbers show that he’s doing very well. Here’s where it gets interesting: his contract has a clause that could change the game. After the 2025 season, the Swallows must post Murakami to MLB. This could be the start of his career as a Japanese baseball player, becoming an international one.

Munetaka Murakami’s career highlights and achievements

Debuted with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows at age 18

Became the youngest Swallows player to start in a season-opening game at 19 years old, breaking the previous record of 21

Won Central League MVP, leading the league with 39 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 106 walks while slashing .278/.408/.566

Helped the Swallows capture their first Japan Series title in 20 years

Hit 56 home runs to break Sadaharu Oh’s record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single NPB season

Became the first NPB player to hit a home run in five consecutive plate appearances spanning two games

Hit a walk-off two-run double in the World Baseball Classic semifinals against Mexico to help Japan win 6-5 after struggling throughout the tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential landing spots for Munetaka Murakami

Munetaka Murakami is officially going to MLB, which is a big deal in the baseball world! Starting this Saturday, the 25-year-old third baseman will be open to offers, and all the teams that need infield help are circling. And they should, given he put up 265 career home runs and 56 home runs in 2022, which won him the MVP award. He also won the World Baseball Classic in 2023, which shows that he does well on the biggest baseball stages.

There are a lot of people who want to win the race, and it’s getting hotter. The Dodgers are, of course, waiting in the wings to sign another international star. The Mariners might think he is the missing piece for their playoff push, and the Mets could use him if they lose Pete Alonso. The Red Sox and Yankees are both looking for infield help, so they might be interested. Murakami has choices, and MLB scouts are keeping a close eye on which team gets this once-in-a-lifetime player.