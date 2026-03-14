Who Is Noah Skirrow? Canada’s Pitchers’ Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Noah Skirrow’s baseball journey didn’t follow the usual draft-day spotlight path. Born in Cambridge, Ontario, he built his career through persistence, steady development, and quiet determination. After going undrafted during the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB Draft, he still found an opportunity with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Years later, strong performances in independent baseball—especially with the Lancaster Stormers. But to learn more, let’s explore further inside.

Who is Noah Skirrow?

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Noah Smith Daniel Skirrow was born July 21, 1998, in Cambridge, Ontario. He grew up nearby in Stoney Creek, surrounded by Canada’s tight baseball communities. Tall, competitive, and steady on the mound, pitching became his identity early. Skirrow throws right-handed and built his reputation through strikeouts and persistence.

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During high school, he attended Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hamilton. Outside school, he sharpened skills with the Ontario Blue Jays program. That respected development club regularly produces professional prospects across Canadian baseball. Skirrow later joined Liberty University, pitching three seasons for the Liberty Flames. His sophomore year quickly brought attention across the Atlantic Sun Conference. He led the conference in strikeouts per nine innings that season. Scouts noticed his calm mound presence and sharp command against strong hitters.

During the summer of 2019, Skirrow pitched for the Orleans Firebirds in Cape Cod. The prestigious league gathers elite college prospects preparing for professional careers. Skirrow earned an All-Star selection after impressive performances that summer season.

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The pandemic shortened the 2020 MLB Draft to only five rounds. Skirrow went undrafted despite strong college numbers and growing professional interest. Soon afterward, the Philadelphia Phillies signed him as an undrafted free agent. His signing bonus reached the pandemic-limited maximum of $20,000.

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The canceled 2020 minor league season unfortunately delayed his professional debut. Skirrow finally debuted during 2021 across three levels within Philadelphia’s system. His first season included rookie ball, High-A Jersey Shore, and Double-A Reading. Across eighteen appearances, including ten starts, he recorded sixty strikeouts overall. Development continued steadily while coaches refined his command and pitch sequencing.

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In 2022, Skirrow climbed further, splitting time between Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out 133 hitters across nearly 120 innings that season. The performance showed stamina, consistency, and serious professional potential. Internationally, Skirrow represented Canada during the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament. Wearing the national uniform carried special meaning for the Ontario native.

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After several seasons in Philadelphia’s system, the organization released him in March 2025. Soon afterward, he joined the Lancaster Stormers of the Atlantic League. That independent league often features players pushing back toward Major League opportunities.

Skirrow delivered a breakout year with Lancaster during the 2025 season. He dominated hitters, finishing with a 15–3 record across twenty-five starts. His 143 strikeouts highlighted durability and confidence throughout that impressive campaign. By season’s end, Skirrow earned Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors.

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Who is Noah Skirrow’s Wife?

Noah Skirrow is married to Hannah Skirrow. They have kept their personal life relatively quiet compared with many athletes. As far as we know, he proposed to her on June 20, 2023, and she said “yes”. And on April 14, 2024, they finally posted their wedding photos, writing,” 1.13.24 Three months since we said I do and I love you more then ever”. Since then, he hasn’t been active on social media.

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Who are Noah Skirrow’s Parents & Siblings?

Noah Skirrow grew up in a supportive Canadian household near Hamilton, Ontario. His parents encouraged participation in sports and balanced discipline with steady motivation. Though their names remain mostly private, their influence shaped his dedication early.

Driving to tournaments, practices, and showcases required constant commitment from the family. Little public information is available about whether Skirrow currently has siblings. Still, community coaches often mention a strong family presence during his youth career. Those early supporters helped nurture the resilience necessary for professional baseball.

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What is Noah Skirrow’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Noah Skirrow’s nationality is Canadian, representing the country internationally in baseball. He proudly pitched for Canada during the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament. His ethnic background appears primarily Canadian, though detailed ancestry remains unreported publicly.

Growing up in Ontario exposed him to Canada’s diverse sports culture. Religion has never been publicly discussed or confirmed by Skirrow himself. Like many athletes, he prefers keeping personal beliefs separate from baseball.

What is Noah Skirrow’s Net Worth?

Noah Skirrow’s estimated net worth currently remains relatively modest compared with MLB stars. His professional earnings mainly come from minor league salaries and bonuses. The 2020 signing bonus from Philadelphia totaled about twenty thousand dollars.

Minor league pay across several seasons contributed a steady but limited income. Independent league salaries with Lancaster Stormers also add smaller professional earnings. Endorsements or sponsorship deals have not been widely reported publicly. Overall estimates place his net worth somewhere between $200,000 and $500,000.

What is Noah Skirrow’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Skirrow never reached Major League Baseball service time with Philadelphia’s organization. His contracts mostly involved minor league agreements and developmental assignments. After signing in 2020, his contract followed standard minor league salary structures. Independent leagues like the Atlantic League pay significantly less than MLB. Below is a simplified overview of his professional salary timeline.

2020 Philadelphia Phillies $20,000 signing bonus 2021 Phillies Minor League Minor league salary 2022 Reading / Lehigh Valley Minor league salary 2023 Lehigh Valley Minor league salary 2024 Reading Fightin Phils Minor league salary 2025 Lancaster Stormers Independent league salary

What are Noah Skirrow’s MLB Career Highlights?

Noah Skirrow’s professional journey reflects patience, development, and determination through setbacks. His Cape Cod League All-Star selection in 2019 first elevated national attention. Leading the Atlantic Sun Conference in strikeout rate showed impressive college dominance.

Representing Canada during the 2023 World Baseball Classic became another proud milestone. Facing international competition strengthened his reputation among Canadian baseball circles. However, his biggest breakthrough arrived during the 2025 Atlantic League season.

Pitching for Lancaster, he dominated hitters across 137 innings that year. His 15–3 record and 143 strikeouts led the league in pitching excellence. Those performances ultimately earned him Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors. For Skirrow, the story still feels unfinished, not fully written yet.