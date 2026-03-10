Who Is Nolan McLean? New York Mets Pitchers’ Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Things for Nolan McLean since the calendar turned 2025 have been very good. He not only made his debut for the New York Mets but also became a major part of their pitching rotation. And now he is an important part of the USA rotation in the WBC.

Who is Nolan McLean?

Nolan James McLean was born July 24, 2001, in Willow Spring, North Carolina, United States. McLean grew up there before eventually becoming a professional pitcher in Major League Baseball. He currently plays as a right-handed pitcher for the New York Mets in MLB. McLean made his MLB debut with the Mets on August 16, 2025, beginning his rookie season. During that debut season, he recorded a 5-1 record with 57 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Those numbers quickly built his reputation as a promising young pitcher within the Mets organization. Across 8 starts in 2025, he finished with a strong 2.06 ERA for New York. One example came against Texas on September 14, when he threw 6 scoreless innings. As a result, McLean remains an active rookie pitcher on the Mets roster entering 2026. At 24 years old, he continues developing as part of New York’s pitching future.

Who Is Nolan McLean’s Wife?

Nolan McLean married longtime partner Avery Frechette during a winter ceremony on January 16, 2026. The couple had dated for years before marriage and shared moments publicly during McLean’s rise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Mets (@mets) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Reports also note the wedding featured their cavapoo Waffles, adding a personal family touch. Public information does not confirm Avery Frechette’s profession, and no children are reported together. Their relationship continues quietly while McLean balances family life with his growing responsibilities in baseball.

Who are Nolan McLean’s Parents & Siblings?

Nolan McLean was born to parents John McLean and Erin McLean in Willow Spring, North Carolina. Public profiles list John and Erin McLean as the primary family support behind Nolan’s upbringing. Reports about his upbringing describe a close family environment in Willow Spring during his childhood years.

McLean has spoken about his father’s strong work ethic shaping his discipline and daily routines. He recalled watching his father work long hours to support the family financially. That example stayed with him while growing up and helped shape his approach toward responsibility. Verified public biographies do not list any brothers or sisters connected to Nolan McLean.

Because of that, available records suggest he may be the only child of John and Erin. Even today, family stories about discipline and support remain part of how fans understand McLean’s background.

What is Nolan McLean’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Nolan McLean was born July 24, 2001, in Willow Spring, North Carolina, United States. His birthplace and citizenship confirm his nationality as American, representing the United States internationally. Public biographies list him as a white American athlete raised in North Carolina communities.

Growing up in Willow Spring connected McLean to American culture rooted in North Carolina family life. His identity as an American athlete reflects both birthplace records and United States citizenship documentation. For many fans, those simple facts shape the background story behind Nolan McLean.

Imago Seattle Mariners v New York Mets New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean 26 is interviewed by SNY-TV broadcaster Steve Gelbs after the baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 16, 2025. The Mets win 3-1. New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-seattlem250816_npV2K.jpg

What is Nolan McLean’s Net Worth?

Public contract records show Nolan McLean has earned about $927,385 during early professional seasons. Those reported earnings form the base of his estimated net worth near $1 million. Financial sites like Spotrac track these totals using verified contract data from New York.

Most of McLean’s wealth currently comes from baseball contracts recorded in official league payroll databases. Public records show no confirmed endorsement deals tied to Nolan McLean as of 2026. That leaves contract earnings as the clear foundation behind his early professional financial picture.

What is Nolan McLean’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Public contract records show Nolan McLean signed a 1 year agreement with the New York Mets for 2026. Verified payroll databases report his 2025 season earnings were recorded at $760,000 under pre-arbitration contract rules. Financial tracking site Spotrac reports McLean’s total career earnings reached $927,385 entering the 2026 season.

Those numbers become clearer when viewed through yearly records compiled from verified MLB payroll reports. Available data shows his 2023 earnings recorded at $747,600, while 2025 reached $760,000. The following verified payroll table presents year-by-year earnings reported through league salary tracking databases.

Year Team Salary 2023 New York Mets $747,600 2025 New York Mets $760,000 2026 New York Mets $791,500

What Are Nolan McLean’s MLB Career Highlights?

Nolan McLean reached Major League Baseball when the New York Mets called him up on August 16, 2025. During that rookie season, he started 8 games and pitched a total of 48 innings. Across those outings, McLean allowed only 11 runs, finishing the year with a 2.06 ERA. He also recorded 57 strikeouts during those 48 innings, showing clear swing-and-miss ability early.

That first stretch also produced a strong 5-1 record across his 8 appearances for New York. One example came during September 2025 when he threw 6 scoreless innings against Texas. Performances like that helped place his ERA among the top 15 starters with 48 innings. Fans quickly noticed how calm he looked while handling pressure moments during those early starts.

Those early numbers also built momentum behind McLean’s reputation as one promising young pitcher. Prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline placed him sixth among all prospects entering the 2026 season. His strong rookie numbers of 57 strikeouts and 2.06 ERA supported that rising league-wide reputation. With only 48 career innings recorded so far, those early results still shape expectations around him today.

Nolan McLean’s journey already shows how patience and belief can quietly shape a young pitcher’s future. Fans now watch Nolan McLean closely, knowing bigger stages rarely ignore this kind of steady rise.