Who is Paul Skenes’s Girlfriend, Olivia Dunne? Everything you should know about her

Paul Skenes keeps his circle tight off the mound. His girlfriend is Olivia Dunne, widely known as Livvy. Their relationship became public in 2023. Both were 23 and balancing fast-moving careers. He was rising with the Pittsburgh Pirates. She was finishing gymnastics at LSU while building a massive brand. They’ve described their relationship as fair and balanced. No restrictions. Just support. She travels to his games when possible. He plans thoughtful date nights when schedules allow. Flowers after long shoots. Charcuterie boards waiting at home. It’s busy, but intentional.

What does Olivia Dunne do? All to know about her education and profession

Olivia Dunne built her name through elite gymnastics. She competed for the LSU Tigers. Before college, she trained as an elite gymnast nationally. Her routines blended precision with confidence. At LSU, she became one of the most recognized NCAA athletes.

Education mattered alongside sport. She attended Louisiana State University while competing. Balancing classes with national attention wasn’t simple. Still, she managed both.

Professionally, she’s more than an athlete. She’s one of the highest-earning NIL athletes ever. Brand partnerships span fashion, sports, and lifestyle. She appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She attends high-profile events regularly. Social media fuels much of her influence. Millions follow her daily life online.

Even after stepping away from strict gymnastics schedules, she stayed busy. Commercial shoots. Public appearances. Travel. She’s built a brand around relatability and polish. Gymnastics launched her platform. Business strategy expanded it. She’s now both an athlete and an entrepreneur.

How did Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne meet?

Paul and Olivia met at LSU. He transferred there for baseball. She was already a star gymnast. They crossed paths through campus athletics circles. Being high-profile athletes created shared understanding. Practices were demanding. Media attention is constant.

They kept things quiet at first. In August 2023, their relationship became public. Since then, they’ve appeared at events together. She supports him during baseball season. He shows up thoughtfully in her world, too.

Are Paul and Olivia Dunne getting married?

As of now, they are not married. They also haven’t announced an engagement. Both remain focused on careers first. Baseball seasons are long and consuming. Brand obligations keep her constantly traveling.

Still, their relationship appears steady. She’s called him a “lover boy” publicly. He surprises her with small, meaningful gestures. They talk about fairness often. No controlling rules. Just trust. Marriage may come later. Right now, they’re building individually and together.

How many kids do Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have together?

Paul and Olivia do not have children. They’re both in their early twenties. Their careers are accelerating quickly. Parenthood hasn’t been part of their public plans yet.

She has spoken about enjoying flexibility now. Without strict gymnastics schedules, she travels more. He remains locked into MLB rhythms. Spring training. Road trips. Playoff pushes. That lifestyle demands focus.

Their dynamic centers on growth and support. She visits him during spring training. He creates calm moments after long workdays. Kids may be future conversations. For now, they’re navigating early adulthood publicly. Building foundations first seems intentional. Time is clearly on their side.

What is Olivia Dunne’s Instagram account?

Olivia Dunne’s Instagram handle is @livvydunne. She has over five million followers. Her bio highlights LSU gymnastics and SI Swimsuit. The feed mixes glam shoots with everyday moments. Behind-the-scenes training clips still appear occasionally.

She posts brand collaborations frequently. Fashion campaigns. Sports partnerships. Lifestyle promotions. She also shares baseball stadium visits. Support for Paul shows subtly but consistently.

Stories capture travel, workouts, and red carpet events. The tone feels polished but playful. Engagement stays high across posts. Her account reflects the modern athlete influence. Sport, style, and business intersect there daily.