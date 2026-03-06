Who Is Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle? Everything You Should Know About Her.

Pete Crow-Armstrong‘s girlfriend, Hailey Lavelle, is an esthetician offering steady support as the Cubs outfielder rises. Dating nearly two years since meeting at a celebrity wedding, their low-key romance balances his MLB spotlight with her independent career.

What does Hailey Lavelle do? All to know about her education and profession

Hailey Lavelle thrives as a licensed esthetician, specializing in skincare treatments, facials, and beauty services that blend science and artistry. Trained through rigorous cosmetology programs, she honed her skills at leading beauty academies, mastering techniques like chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and customized regimens for acne, anti-aging, and glow enhancement. Her education emphasized anatomy, product chemistry, and client consultation, earning certifications that position her as a go-to expert in Chicago’s competitive wellness scene.

Professionally, Hailey runs a boutique practice, serving high-profile clients while prioritizing education on self-care routines. She balances treatments with content creation, tutorials on Instagram Live, product reviews, and trends like LED therapy, building a loyal following. Amid Pete’s demanding schedule, her flexible career allows travel to spring training and All-Star events, where she’s shone on red carpets. Hailey’s passion extends to philanthropy, partnering with women’s health initiatives, embodying empowerment through beauty and confidence.

How did Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle meet?

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle met at Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s lavish December 2023 wedding in Tulum, Mexico, a star-studded affair where the Cubs outfielder attended as a friend of the groom’s brother, Carson Tucker. Amid beachside celebrations and celebrity guests, their eyes locked, igniting an instant spark. Pete later teased in a GQ interview: “A little more happened than that.”

National League outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and girlfriend Hailey Lavelle pose for photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.

FrMutual connections and shared energy fueled follow-up dates through early 2024, evolving into full romance. Hailey’s support shone early, dyeing his hair blue with stars for spring training, while their All-Star red carpet debut cemented public couple status. From wedding magic to MLB spotlight, their story blends chance, chemistry, and steady partnership.

Are Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle married?

No, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle are not married. Dating for nearly two years, they’ve kept things steady and private without engagement announcements. Hailey joins games and red carpets as his partner, prioritizing career growth over wedding plans amid his breakout. Fans speculate future nuptials post-playoffs, but the couple enjoys unmarried bliss, focusing on balance.

Do Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle have kids together?

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Hailey Lavelle have no children together. Dating for nearly two years, the couple focuses on parallel career growth, his rapid MLB rise as a Cubs center fielder, and her esthetician practice, without disclosing family plans.

What is Hailey Lavelle’s Instagram account?

Hailey Lavelle’s Instagram (@haileylavelle) blends professional skincare expertise with personal glimpses, amassing followers through client transformations, facial tutorials, and product recommendations. Highlights include dramatic before-and-after glow-ups, hauls featuring serums and tools like gua sha, and emerging trends in wellness. Occasional collaborations with indie beauty brands deliver authentic reviews, maintaining credibility.

Pete Crow-Armstrong moments add warmth, Cubs game-day outfits, All-Star red carpet elegance, puppy playdates, and birthday carousels declaring “I love you every day.” Her non-influencer authenticity shines: beauty education, travel snapshots, and understated partnership support resonate widely.

Hailey Lavelle embodies a poised partnership for Pete Crow-Armstrong, harmonizing esthetician ambition with MLB life, proof steady presence fuels rising stars.